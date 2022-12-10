Sioux City Musketeers score in third period to edge Fargo, 3-2

SIOUX CITY -- Returning to home ice, the Sioux City Musketeers defeated the Fargo Force 3-2 on the strength of a third period goal.

At the 11:17 mark of the third, Ryan Conmy took a face-off win from Grant Slukynsky and threw the puck towards the net. The shot knuckled and whizzed by the Fargo net minder who never saw it, giving the Muskies a 3-2 lead and Conmy his team-leading 11th goal.

Sioux City controlled the first period as Ty Hanson gave the Musketeers the lead at the 8 minute mark when he threw an innocent shot towards the net. A Fargo defender reached out to grab it, the puck deflected off his glove and into the net for the goal.

A turnover by Fargo in the neutral zone was paired with expert passing from the Musketeers, which led to a Tyler Hotson goal to give the Musketeers a 2-0 lead.

In three games since his trade to Sioux City, Hotson has notched a point in all three games, including two goals.

Fargo responded in the second period. At the 1:49 mark, Brasen Boser scored his first of the season to cut the Musketeers lead in half.

Girts Silkalns scored on a breakaway at the 12:40 mark of the second to tie the contest at 2-2.

While Fargo scored twice in the period, Sioux City was called for five penalties in the period. But the Musketeers defense did not break on the penalty kill, denying Fargo all five times.

Axel Mangbo was credited with Friday's win, stopping 15 of 17 shots.