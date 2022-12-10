Sioux City Musketeers trade forward Nick Pierre to Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers announced Friday they have traded forward Nick Pierre to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in exchange for a 2023 Phase II 4th round draft pick.

In 16 games this season, the Cottage Grove, Minn. native has three points, two of which have been goals. He also had an assist.

Now in his third season with the Musketeers, Pierre played in all 60 regular season games in 2021-22. He amassed 33 points, netting 17 goals and 16 assists. In the postseason he played in all 10 games and scored five points with three goals and two assists. No goal was bigger than the one he scored in overtime of the deciding game four of the Clark Cup Finals when the Musketeers won their fourth USHL championship.

The 5’8, 175 pound forward’s first season with Sioux City came in 2020-21 when he appeared in 22 games and had one goal.

He has played in a total of 98 games for the Musketeers, and amassed 37 points with 20 goals and 17 assists.

“Nick and I have met on several occasions during the season and we both mutually agreed that a change of scenery would be beneficial,” Musketeers General Manager Troy Ward said. “This was the move that needed to be made for his development, both as a person and as a hockey player.”

The Musketeers, 9-7-2, were set to host the Fargo Force on Friday and Sioux Falls Stampede on Saturday.