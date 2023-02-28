SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers on Tuesday traded defensemen Garrett Brown and a 2023 Phase I 7th round draft pick to the Waterloo Black Hawks.

In return, the Muskeers will receive forward Grayson Badger, a 2023 Phase I 4th round draft pick, 2023 Phase II 1st round draft pick, 2023 Phase II 4th round draft pick and future considerations.

A part of the Musketeers' 2022 Clark Cup Championship team, Brown played in 99 career USHL games with the club. Through 36 games this season, the Winnipeg Jets fourth round draft pick has scored 16 points through three goals, and 13 assists.

Last season, Brown played in all 62 regular season games and all 10 postseason games. The 6-foot-3-inch, 192 pound right-hander scored 16 points in the regular season via four goals and 12 assists and dished out an assist for his lone point of the Musketeers playoff run.

Badger played in 33 games into his USHL rookie season. He has tallied five points on four assists and a goal with a -5 plus/minus. The 18-year-old from Hyde Park, Massachusetts is committed to play college hockey at Northeastern University.

The Musketeers return to the ice on Friday for a road tilt with the Lincoln Stars. Sioux City will then host Brown and the Black Hawks at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at the Tyson Events Center.