Sioux City Musketeers trade William Smith to Muskegon for Tyler Hotson

SIOUX CITY -- Swinging its first trade of the season, the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday received Muskegon Lumberjacks forward Tyler Hotson in exchange for defenseman William Smith.

The Muskeers also received a 2023 Phase 1, 7th round draft picks from Muskegon and sent 2006 affiliate forward Chase Stefanek and a 2023 Phase 1, 4th round draft pick to the Lumberjacks.

Hotson was playing in his second season with Muskegon. He is currently tied as the Lumberjacks top scorer with 15 points, a total that also would lead the Musketeers. The Stratford, Ontario native racked up 10 assists and 5 goals across 27 games this season for the fourth place Lumberjacks. Of those goals, two came on the power play.

Committed to RPI, the 5’10 and 179 pound forward played in 60 games for Muskegon last season. He accrued 27 points netting 7 goals with 20 assists.

In 77 USHL games, Hotson has racked up 42 points, on 30 assists and 12 goals.

Smith played in all 17 games for Sioux City. He collected a pair of points, both coming on assists and the blue liner had a plus/minus of 6.

The UMass commit was an integral part to the Musketeers during their Clark Cup Championship run. He competed in 24 regular season games, dishing out 4 assists and played in all 10 post-season games.

The Musketeeers hit the road for two weekend games, at Omaha Friday and then at Des Moines Saturday. Sioux City’s next home game will be against Fargo at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.