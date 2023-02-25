KEARNEY, Neb. -- A Tri-City goal scored at the buzzer in the first period ended up being the difference as the Storm defeated the Sioux City Musketeers 4-3 Friday night.

The first period saw a flurry of goals. The Storm kicked off the scoring with the 10th of the season for August Falloon. The Muskies answered 3 1/2 minutes later at the 10:16 mark of the period. Sam Deckhut tallied his eighth goal of the year and tied the game at one.

Tri-City answered a couple of minutes later at 12:44 with a Daimon Gardner power play goal, converting on a five minute major and took a 2-1 lead. Tri-City converted at the end of the first. With only one second remaining, Trevor Connelly tallied his 12th of the season, giving Tri-City a 3-1 lead.

The Musketeers found more success in the second. Ben Poitras scored his 12th of the season after a Ty Hanson take away at 9:31 in the second. The Storm looked to one of their top scorers Jake Richard for his 21st of the season at 11:24 in the period, widening the gap back to two goals.

The Musketeers pulled back to within one late in the period, converting on the power play of which they were 1/4. Hotson deflected a rebound fired on net from Deckhut for his 12th of the year at 19:18 and took a 4-3 deficit into the third.

Neither team lit the lamp in the third period. Tri-City outshot the Musketeers in all three periods en route to a 42-28 advantage throughout the game. Axel Mangbo was handed the loss for the Muskies, stopping 38 of 42 shots. Cameron Kopri collected the win making 25 saves on 28 attempts.

The Musketeers (19-19-2-3) currently sit in fifth place and are now four points back of the Storm for fourth in the Western Conference. Sioux City and Tri-City continued the weekend series on Saturday in Kearney.