Sioux City North's Demarico Young receives NFL's 'Way to Play' award

SIOUX CITY -- The National Football League on Thursday recognized Sioux City North high school football player Demarico Young.

Young, a running back and defensive back for the Stars, was named the "NFL Way to Play High School" recipient for week 14 of the 2022 season.

Through the initiative, in partnership with Hudl, the NFL honors one high school player each week during the NFL regular season for displaying exemplary football technique, as voted on by representatives of the NFL Football Operations department.

Young was nominated for the awrd by North High School business teacher Drew Gerch. The school will receive a $3,000 equipment grant on behalf of Young, according to Gerch.

Young was featured on the NFL Network at 9 a.m. Thursday. The segment showed video of Young, as NFL analyst Brian Baldinger described his techniques as part of his "Baldy's breakdown."

The segment first showed tackles by Young.

"See he drives, head up, hits with the shoulder and takes down the ball carrier," Baldinger said. In another highlight, Young forces a fumble as he drives a player to the ground.

Baldinger also points out Young plays both offense and defense.

"He also ran for 18 touchdowns in over 1,100 yards, with moves that Barry Sanders would be proud of," he said.

Unfortunately, Baldinger identifies Young as hailing from "Sioux Falls North High School in South Dakota."

The segment ends with Baldinger noting Young is deaf.

"He needs help. He need some assistance, but never underestimate the power of the human will," he said. "Let's give it up for Demarico Young and what he's doing for his high school team. A two-way player and the Way to Play Player of the Week."