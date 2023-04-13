SIOUX CITY -- Gabe Nash and Maddie are looking to further etch their names into Sioux City Relays history this weekend.

Nash, a Sioux City North senior, has won the boys 800- and 1,600-meter runs each of the last two years. On Saturday, the University of Nebraska recruit will seek to become the first boy in relays history to win either race three straight times.

Nash, named the 2022 co-boys MVP with Spirit Lake's Jack Latham, also anchored the Stars' 4x400-meter relay team that won the Class A title. Teamed with Alex Wilford, Mehawe Reda and Natnael Kifle, Nash is scheduled to run the third leg in the final event of the relays Saturday.

Like Nash, Olson, a Sheldon high jumper, is looking to repeat in her specialty. A past state champion, the senior holds the state's second-best leap of 5'-7" this season.

The 58th annual Sioux City Relays kick off at noon Friday with four men's and women's college field events.

The initial college running events start at 3 p.m. and continue into the evening. Keeping with tradition, the first day also features middle school students and high school freshmen competing in individual running events and relays.

Starting Saturday morning, high school varsity athletes converge on Elwood Olsen Stadium on the campus of Morningside University. More than three dozen schools from all three state will be represented.

In many events, high school athletes will compete for championships in a single class. For relays, boys and girls are divided into three classes, A, B and C, based on enrollment. The classes also will be used for the boys and girls 100-meter dash, the girls 100-meter hurdles and the boys 110-meter hurdles.

For the 100 and the hurdle events, the winners of each class, plus the finishers with the next five best times, will advance to an "elite" final.

Some of the states' top sprinters will face off in those races.

In the girls 100, Tierney Huss of MOC Floyd Valley and Eliana Harris of Sioux City East have recorded the two fastest times in Iowa this season, 12.28 and 12.32, respectively.

South Sioux City's Emily Penne holds one of the top 100 times in Nebraska, crossing the finish line in 12.92 at a meet in Vermillion last week to break her own school record.

Among the other area girls set to run in the 100 Saturday are Unity Christian's Anna Heynen (12.60), MOC-Floyd Valley's Kaleigh Tooker (12.63) and Sioux City West's Kellesse Heard (12.90).

The Sioux City Relays are one of the last chances for Iowa high school athletes to automatically qualify for the Drake Relays, April 26-29. Wednesday is the deadline to get below Drake's "blue line," or cutoffs for each event.

Nash, who holds multiple state championships, has already qualified for Drake in the 800- and 1600. In the former, the senior holds the best time in the state in the former (1:53.90) and the third-fastest time in the latter (4:18.42).

Of the entrants in each race in Sioux City Saturday, Nash's teammate, juniot Nanael Kile, comes in with the second-fastest times 4:23.40 in the 1600 and 1:59.88 in the 800.

Over a dozen collegs are sending athletes to the Sioux City this weekend, including area schools Wayne State, Morningside, Briar Cliff, Northwestern, Dordt and Buena Vista.

Taking place in early to mid-April, the relays have a long history of battling inclement weather, from rain and high winds to chilly temps and even snow.

Event co-director Bob Prince said the show goes on rain or shine.

"We've pretty much held to that over the years, until it was rain and a blizzard," Prince quipped.

No rain is in the forecast for Friday or Saturday, but wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are possible. With a high of 47 degrees forecast for Saturday, the wind chill could make it feel more like it's in the 30s.

Athletes and spectators will be able to warm up with hot beverages and food not only from the concession stands, but also some local food trucks parked outside the stadium. That's a new addition this year, Prince said.

In another change, the segment of Peters Avenue by the stadium will be closed to traffic, a move designed to imprve safety, he said.