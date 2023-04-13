SIOUX CITY -- A pair of decorated former track and field standouts and a longtime public address announcer will be inducted into the Sioux City Relays Saturday.

Betsy Bies Alexanderson, Ellen (Dougherty) Mangieri and Greg Merrigan will be honored during a noon ceremony at Elwood Olsen Stadium, along with honorary referee Bob Saunders, who spent 38 years in education as a teacher and coach.

Mangieri competed in track and field and cross country at Sioux City East from 2006 to 2010, earning 14 state track medals. She was a member of four East 4x400-meter winning relay teams at the Sioux City Relays. and won the 400-meter hurdles as a senior. She also a three-time Drake Relays champion and a two event state track meet record holder.

Inducted into the IGHSAU Track and Field Hall of Fame in 2020, Mangieri competed in track and field at the University of Nebraska, where she was a part of a BIG 10 championship team in 2012.

She now resides in Peoria, Ill. with her husband, P.J. Mangieri, and two children, Lucille and Josey.

Alexanderson competed at Yankton High School from 2003-2007, winning won championships in the 3000, 1500, and 4x800-meter at the Sioux City Relays and also serving in the royalty her senior year.

She helped her Yankton high school team win four straight Class AA state cross country championships and was a two-time Footlocker XC All-American, before heading to the University of Oregon, running on a Pac 10 championship team in 2009.

Inducted into the Yankton High School Athletic Hall of Fame in September 2021, Alexanderson teaches English and coaches cross country and track and field at Olympus High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she and her husband Dorian are the proud parents of 2-year-old Sloane and are expecting their second child in June.

Merrigan, a native of Vermillion, South Dakota, has provided his voice to the Sioux City Relays as the public address announcer since 1994. He spent over 25 years as the PA announcer for the University of South Dakota and for the South Dakota high school state football championships and state track and field meet.

A past receipient of the Sioux City Relays Honorary Referee award, Merrigan retired as manager of the Clay Rural Water System in 2019 after a 37-year career. He and his wife Janet live in Vermillion and have four children and five grandchildren.

Saunders, a 1978 Sioux City East graduate and 1984 University of South Dakota grad, spent his entire teaching and coaching career at Battle Creek, Battle Creek-Ida Grove and OA-BCIG in Iowa.

He served as head volleyball coach (22 years), head cross country coach (13 years) and head girls track and field coach (33 years). His teams won a combined 21 conference championships and 12 state champions.

Since 2008, Saunders has been the head field event judge for the college triple jump and long jump at the Sioux City Relays.

The Relays also will honor its two Dwight Hauff Scholarship award winners in Sheldon senior Madison Olson and OA-BCIG senior Gabe Winterrowd.