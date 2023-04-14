SIOUX CITY -- For the first time since Sioux City's three public high schools opened in 1973, West won't play East or North in football this fall.

Last month, West was bumped down to Class 4A, under a new state formula that factors in not only traditional enrollment figures, but also the number of students receiving free- or reduced-priced lunches.

East and North remained in 5A, home to the state's 36 largest schools.

Two-year schedules for all classes released Friday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association show West won't face East or North in 2023 or 2024.

Last month, the IHSAA put West in a new five-team Class 4A district that also includes Le Mars, Denison-Schleswig, Spencer and Storm Lake.

The remaining five teams on West's nine-game regular season schedule this fall are Bishop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, South Sioux City and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

North was assigned to a six-team "pod" that also takes in West Des Moines Dowling, Ankeny Centennial, Urbandale, Des Moines Roosevelt and Des Moines East.

East was placed in a six-team group that also takes in Southeast Polk, Johnston, Waukee, Des Moines Lincoln and CB Lincoln.

There won't be a full round-robin in the 5A pods. The IHSAA assigned four group opponents for each school, as well as a fifth non-pod opponent based on an on-field success formula. North, for example, won't play Ankeny Centennial next fall. Instead, the Stars were assigned a non-pod game with CB Lincoln. East won't play pod member Waukee. The Black Raiders were assigned a non-pod game with Ames.

To fill the remaining dates on their 2023 and 2024 schedules, teams gave the IHSAA a list of five teams they would be willing to play, ranked in order of preference.

North listed West as its top preferred opponent and East named West as its second priority, according to a complete list of all schools priorities the IGSAA posted Friday. But West didn't put either rival on its list.

The state association assigned East non-pod games with traditional rivals Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton, as well as with CB Lincoln and Glenwood. North's non-pod opponents include South Sioux City, Le Mars and Waukee.

Heelan and SB-L were placed in a five-team 3A district that also takes in Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, MOC-Floyd Valley and Sioux Center.

In addition to West, Heelan's non-district opponents this fall include CB Lincoln, Carroll and Kuemper Catholic In addition to West, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's non-district opponents include Le Mars, Carroll and Harlan.

The IGSAA's first-ever release of the list of priority opponent each school submitted to the association showed many schools shied away playing some traditional rivals.

Not a single district, for example, said they were willing to play Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, the defending Class 2A teams. Two other teams in Class 2A District 1, West Lyon and Western Christian, was on the lists of just one other school each.

There are six districts each in 4A and 3A, eight each in 2A, 1A and A and 10 in 8-Player.

Like 5A, 4A and 3A schools play nine regular-season games each. The top two finishers in each 4A and 3A district automatically qualifies for the playoffs, along with four at-large teams. In 5A, a Ratings Percentage Index determines the 16 teams that advance to the postseason.

8-player through Class 2A schools play eight regular-season games each, with 32 schools in each class qualifying for the playoffs The top four finishers in each district in A, 1A and 2A, and the top three finishers and two at-large qualifiers in 8-Player advance.