SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers returned home Sunday after completing a nine-game road trip with a 5-4 record.

The Explorers (19-21) open a three-game series vs. the Sioux Falls Canaries at Lewis & Clark Park on Tuesday night.

Sioux City finished its three-city road trip with a 2-0 shutout over Fargo-Moorhead Sunday, on the strength of another quality start from starter Solomon Bates (5-3). Bates pitched 7.2 innings, allowing just two hits and four walks, while striking out seven batters.

After the opener with the RedHawks was rained out Friday night, the X's split a doubleheader Saturday, losing the first game 2-1, while coming back to win the nightcap 8-1.

In their longest road swing of the season, the X's won a series against Kansas City, 2-1, while dropping a series to LIncoln, 1-2.

In Sunday's series finale vs. the RedHawks, the X’s created a 2.5 game cushion in front of the Canaries in the West Division, while remaining one game back of the Saltdogs for third place in the division.

The X’s grabbed the first run of the game in the first inning after John Nogowski smoked an RBI double down the left field line off Fargo starter Kevin McGovern (5-2), scoring Vince Fernandez and giving the lead to the Explorers 1-0. The X’s threatened in the third and fourth inning with two runners on but couldn’t get anybody past second base until the eighth inning.

Bates carryied no-hitter into the sixth inning before the RedHawks finally recorded a hit on an Evan Alexander double. Fargo’s Alexander reached third base on a Sam Dexter sacrifice, but he was left stranded as X’s Bates worked out of the jam. Bates continued to impress for Sioux City with a perfect seventh inning, striking out the side.

The Explorers added an insurance run in the ninth when Jake Ortega knocked in Matt Lloyd with an RBI single to right field off Fargo’s Reza Aleaziz that took a bad hop off the infield dirt, extending Sioux City’s lead to 2-0. Sean Rackoski (5) closed it out for the X’s, striking out RedHawks Jack Hanson as part of a shutout ninth inning, earning him the save.

American Association of Professional Baseball

Standings

West Division

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks;;24-14

Kansas City Monarchs;;25-15

Lincoln Saltdogs;;19-19

Sioux City Explorers;;19-21

Sioux Falls Canaries;;17-24

Winnipeg Goldeyes;;15-24

East Division

Milwaukee Milkmen;;24-15

Cleburne Railroaders;;22-19

Chicago Dogs;;21-19

Kane County Cougars;;20-20

Lake Country DockHounds;;16-23

Gary SouthShore RailCats;;16-25

Friday's games

Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead (postponed)

Gary 12, Winnipeg 11

Kane County 5, Milwaukee 3

Cleburne 5 Lake Country, 1

Chicago 7, Kansas City 4

Sioux Falls 2, Lincoln 1

Saturday's games

Fargo-Moorhead 2, Sioux City 1

Sioux City 8, Fargo-Moorhead 1

Sioux Falls 12, Lincoln 8

Winnipeg 6, Gary 1

Kane County 7, Milwaukee 1

Kansas City 14, Chicago 6

Lake Country 11, Cleburne 9

Sunday's games

Sioux City 2, Fargo-Moorhead 0

Lincoln 9, Sioux Falls 1

Winnipeg 7, Gary 3

Milwaukee 13, Kane County 6

Kansas City 8, Chicago 3

Cleburne 12, Lake Country 2

Monday's game

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Kane County, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Lake Country, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary, 6:45 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Kane County, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Lake Country, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary, noon

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Thursday's games

Sioux Falls at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Kane County, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Lake Country, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary, 6:45 pm.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.