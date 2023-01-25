Siouxland boys basketball: Le Mars upsets Heelan; East extends streak over West; SB-L beats North

LE MARS, Iowa -- Junior forward Andrew Fifita's 18 points led three Le Mars boys in double figures as the Bulldogs upset No. 5 Bishop Heelan 62-49 Tuesday night.

Junior forward Drew Galles added 12 points and junior guard Teagean Kasel had 10 for the Bulldogs, who snapped an eight-game losing street and won for only the third time this season

After taking a narrow 22-21 lead at halftime, the Bulldogs went on a 19-10 run to stretch their advantage to 41-31 at the end of the third end of the third quarter.

Junior center Matt Noll was the only Crusader in double-figure scoring with 16 points.

The Crusaders, ranked sixth in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Class 3A poll released Monday, fell to 11-4 overall and 5-4 in the Missouri River Conference.

Le Mars improved to 3-10 overall and 3-7 in the conference.

Sioux City East 66, Sioux City West 51

Three East players scored in double figures as the Black Raiders increased their winning streak over the Wolverines to 33 straight games.

Senior forward Brandt Van Dyke, who committed this week to play basketball for Concordia University in Seward, Neb. next season, led East with 14 points. Senior forward Preston Dobbs, a Morningside University recruit, and senior guard Sam Jons added 12 points each.

Senior guard Keevian Hayes scored a game-high 23 points for West, which also received 12 points from junior guard Shamar Harrell.

East, ranked sixth in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Class 4A poll released Monday, moved to 15-0 overall and 10-0 in the Missouri River Conference, two games ahead of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

The Wolverines fell to 5-7 overall and 5-4 in the conference.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Sioux City North 59

The Warriors held off an upset bid by the Stars Tuesday night.

Dominic Foster led North with 16 points, followed by Zach Hesse (14) and Carter Casotti (12).

No individual statistics were immediately available for SB-L, which improved to 9-5 overall and 8-2 in the Missouri River Conference.

North fell to 3-11 overall and 3-9 in the league.

Hinton 50, Akron-Westfield 48

Beau DeRocher scored 20 points to lead the Blackhawks to a narrow win in a War Eagle Conference rivalry game Tuesday night.

Colt Frank and Carson Peirce each added 10 points for Hinton, which improved to 8-5 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Westerners, who fell to 4-12.

Hartington Cedar Catholic 63, Ponca 30

Three Trojans scored in double figures in Tuesday night's home win.

Tyan Baller led with 15, Jaxon Bernecker aded 12 and Andrew Jones had 10 for Cedar, ranked No. 2 in Nebraska Class C2.

Dalton Lamprecht led Ponca with eight points.

West Sioux 68, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 53

Jordan Rehder tallied 22 points and Booker Walsh added 21 as the Falcons knocked off the No. 10 ranked Jays Tuesday night.

Mason Coppock added 15 points for West Sioux, which improved to 13-2 overall and 5-0 in the War Eagle Conference, tied for first pla.

Gehlen, which fell to 4-1 in the conference and 12-4 overall, has dropped back-to-back games since entering the IHSAA's Class 1A rankings for this first time this season on Monday.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Gehlen.

Unity Christian 69, South O'Brien 57

Dylan Bosma's 19 points led three Knights in double figures in Tuesday night's win.

Jackson Vogel added 15 points and Tyce Van Beek had 12 for Unity, which improved to 6-8 overall.

David Bottjen's 18 points led the Wolverines, who also received 12 from Boston Riedemann and 10 from Ben Woodall. South O'Brien slipped to 11-4 overall.

OABCIG 59, IKM-Manning 47

Beckett DeJean's 15 points topped the scoring for the Falcons, who stayed unbeaten Tuesday night.

OABCIG improved to 13-0, while the Wolves dropped to 9-6.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63, MMCRU 51

Lance Berends poured in 27 points as the Hawks' won a home War Eagle Conference victory Tuesday night.

Kooper Ebel added 19 points for H-M-S, which improved to 8-6 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Royals, who fell to 5-8.