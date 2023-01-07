Siouxland boys basketball roundup: East, West, Gehlen, St. Mary's win, Central Lyon beats Rock Valley in rematch

HINTON, Iowa -- Three players scored in double figures for Gehlen Catholic as the Jay cruised past Hinton 78-61 in a War Eagle Conference battle of one-loss boys basketball teams Friday night.

The Jays jumped out to a 19-2 lead after the first quarter and increased their margin to 45-23 at halftime.

Keaten Bonderson's 21 points led Gehlen, which also received 16 points from Drake DeRocher and 12 points from Ryan Augstine.

Bonderson also pulled down seven rebounds for the Jays, who improved to 8-1.

Carson Peirce's game-high 24 points led Hinton, which also received 11 points from Will Hagestrom. The Blackhawks fell to 5-2.

Heading into Friday night's game, the only loss of the season for Gehlen and Hinton had been to state-ranked Remsen St. Mary's.

Central Lyon 59, Rock Valley 42

In a rematch of last season's Class 2A state title game, the Lions turned the tables, handing the Rockets a 17-point loss.

Four players scored in double figures for Central Lyon, led by Zach Lutmer's 17 points. Ephraim Hoefert added 12 and Reece Vander Zee and Andrew Austin had 11 each.

Alic Salazar led Rock Valley with 14 points and Brycen Zomer added 11.

Central Lyon, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's most recent, improved to 7-0. Rock Valley dropped to 2-4.

Last season, the senior-dominated Rockets drubbed the Lions, 74-51, to win the Class 2A title.

Sioux City East 80, Omaha Burke 34

Fitzy Grant's 22 points led five Black Raiders in double figures as East improved to 10-0 Saturday afternoon in Omaha.

Cole Rictchie added 13 points and Kelynn Jacobsen, Preston Dobbs and Sam Jons each chipped in with 10 for East, the No. 7 ranked team in Class 4A in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's most recent poll.

East led 37-22 at halftime and expanded the margin to 61-28 by the end of the third period.

“Being up 15 at halftime, we challenged them and we played our best second half of the season with an incredible third quarter,” East head coach Ras Vanderloo said. "Having five guys in double figures is an incredible feat any night."

Sioux City West 50, Le Mars 31

Nolan Kass scored eight points for Le Mars, which fell to 2-6.

No individual statistics were immediately available for West, which improved to 2-4.

Remsen St. Mary's 46, Unity Christian 41

Three Remsen St. Mary's players scored in double figures as the Hawks stayed unbeaten after holding off a fourth quarter rally by the Knights Friday night.

Collin Homan and Jaxon Bunkers had 12 points each and Cael Ortmann added 11 for the Hawks, the No. 7 ranked Class IA team in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's most recent poll.

Tyce Van Beek led Unity with 13 points. The Knights fall to 3-2, while the Hawks improve to 6-0.

Siouxland Christian 67, Woodbury Central 47

The Eagles improved to 2-4, while the Wildcats fell to 2-5 in Western Valley Conference action Friday night.

Drew Kleunder led Woodbury Central with 17 points and eight rebounds.

No individual statistics were available for Siouxland Christian.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 51, Winnebago 49

Jake Rath scored 16 points and Gibson Roberts added 14 as the Bears edged the Indians Friday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Winnebago, which fell to 5-6.

L-C-C improved to 8-3.

Hartington-Newcastle 29, Winside 27

Cole Heimes and Riley Sudbeck had 7 points apiece as Hartington-Newcastle pulled out the win in a low-scoring affair Friday night.

Dean Kruger and DeAndre Redwing had 10 points each for Winside.

Sheldon 46, Boyden-Hull 41

Blake Radke scored 12 points and Noah Robinson added 11 to lead the Orabs to a Siouxland Conference victory Friday night.

Blake Moser had 12 points for the Comets, who fell to 1-5 overall. Sheldon improved to 2-7.

West Lyon 70, George Little-Rock 31

Devan Van Wyhe and Carson Hoogeveen each scored 19 points to lead the Wildcats to a Siouxland Conference victory Friday night.

Darren Meyer added 10 points for West Lyon, which improved to 5-1.

No individual statistics were immediately available for George Little Rock, which fell to 5-3.

Sioux Central 73, West Bend-Mallard 50

Carter Boettcher scored 29 points and Jacob Hargens added 26 to lead the unbeaten Rebels on the road Friday night.

Sioux Central improved to 7-0, while the Wolverines fell to 4-3.

Alta-Aurelia 51, Southeast Valley 48

Jack Bloom scored 24 points as the Warriors edged the Jaguars on the road Friday night.

A-A improved to 5-2, while Southeast Valley slipped to 1-7.

Emmetsburg 41, East Sac County 39

The E-Hawks edged the Raiders on the road Friday night.

Brody Boeckman led East Sac with 11 points.

Emmetsburg improved to 4-2, while the Raiders fell to 2-3.

South Central Calhoun 65, Storm Lake St. Mary's 42

Eli Wheelock scored 14 points to lead the Titans to a Twin Lakes Conference victory Friday night.

Lane Carlson had 17 points and Bennett Smith added 12 for the Panthers, who fell to 7-0. The Titans improved to 6-1.