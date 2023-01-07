Siouxland boys basketball roundup: Gehlen knocks off Hinton, Sioux City West tops Le Mars

HINTON, Iowa -- Three players scored in double figures for Gehlen Catholic as the Jay cruised past Hinton 78-61 in a War Eagle Conference battle of one-loss boys basketball teams Friday night.

The Jays jumped out to a 19-2 lead after the first quarter and increased their margin to 45-23 at halftime.

Keaten Bonderson's 21 points led Gehlen, which also received 16 points from Drake DeRocher and 12 points from Ryan Augstine.

Bonderson also pulled down seven rebounds for the Jays, who improved to 8-1.

Carson Peirce's game-high 24 points led Hinton, which also received 11 points from Will Hagestrom. The Blackhawks fell to 5-2.

Heading into Friday night's game, the only loss of the season for Gehlen and Hinton had been to state-ranked Remsen St. Mary's.

Sioux City West 50, Le Mars 31

Nolan Kass scored eight points for Le Mars, which fell to 2-6.

The Wolverines improved to 2-4.

Remsen St. Mary's 46, Unity Christian 41

The Hawks, ranked No. 7 in Class IA, stayed unbeaten after holding off a Unity Christian rally in the fourth quarter Friday night.

Remsen St. Mary's improved to 6-0, while the Knights fell to 3-2.

Siouxland Christian 67, Woodbury Central 47

The Eagles improved to 2-4, while the Wildcats fell to 2-5 in Western Valley Conference action Friday night.

Drew Kleunder led Woodbury Central with 17 points and eight rebounds.

No individual statistics were available for Siouxland Christian.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 51, Winnebago 49

Jake Rath scored 16 points and Gibson Roberts added 14 as the Bears edged the Indians Friday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Winnebago, which fell to 5-6.

L-C-C improved to 8-3.

Hartington-Newcastle 29, Winside 27

Cole Heimes and Riley Sudbeck had 7 points apiece as Hartington-Newcastle pulled out the win in a low-scoring affair Friday night.

Dean Kruger and DeAndre Redwing had 10 points each for Winside.

Sheldon 46, Boyden-Hull 41

Blake Radke scored 12 points and Noah Robinson added 11 to lead the Orabs to a Siouxland Conference victory Friday night.

Blake Moser had 12 points for the Comets, who fell to 1-5 overall. Sheldon improved to 2-7.

West Lyon 70, George Little-Rock 31

Devan Van Wyhe and Carson Hoogeveen each scored 19 points to lead the Wildcats to a Siouxland Conference victory Friday night.

Darren Meyer added 10 points for West Lyon, which improved to 5-1.

No individual statistics were immediately available for George Little Rock, which fell to 5-3.

Sioux Central 73, West Bend-Mallard 50

Carter Boettcher scored 29 points and Jacob Hargens added 26 to lead the unbeaten Rebels on the road Friday night.

Sioux Central improved to 7-0, while the Wolverines fell to 4-3.

Alta-Aurelia 51, Southeast Valley 48

Jack Bloom scored 24 points as the Warriors edged the Jaguars on the road Friday night.

A-A improved to 5-2, while Southeast Valley slipped to 1-7.

Emmetsburg 41, East Sac County 39

The E-Hawks edged the Raiders on the road Friday night.

Brody Boeckman led East Sac with 11 points.

Emmetsburg improved to 4-2, while the Raiders fell to 2-3.

South Central Calhoun 65, Storm Lake St. Mary's 42

Eli Wheelock scored 14 points to lead the Titans to a Twin Lakes Conference victory Friday night.

Lane Carlson had 17 points and Bennett Smith added 12 for the Panthers, who fell to 7-0. The Titans improved to 6-1.