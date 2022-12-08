Siouxland boys basketball roundup: Heelan beats North; East, Le Mars pick up wins

SIOUX CITY — Senior Carter Kuehl scored a game-high 24 points to lead Bishop Heelan to a 67-55 victory over Sioux City North Tuesday night.

Juniors Matt Noll (15) and Sean Schaefer (11) also were in double-figures for Heelan, which led 39-19 at halftime.

North was led by junior Zach Hesse, who had 18 points and freshman Noah Conley, who had 17.

The Crusaders improve to 2-1, while the North Stars fall to 0-3.

Sioux City East 86, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 57

Preston Dobbs scored a game-high 23 points as the Black Raiders improved to 2-0 Tuesday night.

Brandt Van Dyke added 12 points and Kelynn Jackobsen had 11 points for East, which led 45-28 at halftime.

The Yellow Jackets, who were led by Jordan Dewaele's game-high 24 points, fell to 0-4.

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 60, Le Mars 53

Cole Arnold scored 17 points and Jayden Calabro added 16 to lead the Lyxn at home Friday night.

Ben Martin scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who fell to 0-3. CBTJ improved to 2-0.

West Sioux 73, Unity Christian 62

Three players scored in double-figures to lead the Falcons past the Knights.

Mason Coppock had a game-high 21 points and Brady Lynott and Booker Walsh added 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Four Unity players scored in double figures, Trevor Wieringa (14), Tyce Van Beek and Braedan Bosman (12 each), and Stephen Schreurs (10).

Remsen St. Mary's 67, South O'Brien 41

Sophomore Collin Homan led the Hawks with 16 points, and seniors Jaxon Bunkers and Alex Schroeder each added 13.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wolverines, who fell to 1-2. The Hawks improved to 2-0.

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 84, Akron-Westfield 54

Keaten Bonderson scored 17 to lead the Jays, who improved to 3-0.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Westerners, who fell to 0-2.

Lawton-Bronson 71, Woodbury Central 55

The Eagles outscored the Wildcats 21-12 in the fourth quarter as they won their first game of the season.

WC led 21-16 after the first quarter, but L-B outscored the Wildcats 19-7 in the second qurater to take a 35-28 halftime lead.

The Wildcats, who fell to 1-2, were led by Drew Kluender's 14 points.

No individual statistics were immediately available for L-B, which improved to 1-3.

Ridge View 74, River Valley 46

Sophomore Kellen Jensen scored 17 points to lead the Raptors, who evened their record at 2-2.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wolverines, who fell to 1-2.

OABCIG 59, MVAOCOU 35

Beckett DeJean scored 20 points to lead the Falcons, who improved to 2-0. Kane Ladwig added 14 points.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Rams, who fell to 0-3.

George Little-Rock 49, Boyden-Hull 36

Drew Denekas and Matt Helkenn scored 12 points each to lead the Mustangs, who improved to 3-0.

Boyden-Hull, which was led by Blake Moser's 11 points, fell to 1-2.

Sioux Center 89, Okoboji 37

The Warriors improved to 2-0, led by three players in double-figure scoring: Kylar Fritz (19); Cael Van Beek (16); Briggs Friedmann (15).

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Pioneers, who fell to 0-3.

Harris Lake-Park 67, MMCRU 54

Caleb Hemphill scored 23 points to lead the Wolves, who won their season opener.

Three players scored in double figures for the Royals: Brayson Mulder (14): Michael Peterson (12); and Kyler Bork (11). MMCRU fell to 0-2.

Kingsley-Pierson 60, Westwood 41

The Panthers improved to 2-1, while the Rebels fell to 2-2.

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.

Sioux Central 49, Alta-Aurelia 40

Carter Boettcher recorded 33 points as he passed the 1,000-point mark in his career. Boettcher also added 7 rebounds and 6 assists as the Rebels improved to 2-2.

Braden Sonksen scored 17 points and Carson Reinert added 12 for the Warriors, who fell to 3-1.

Central Lyon 77, MOC-Floyd Valley 72

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.

Rock Valley 54, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40

The Rockets improved to 1-1, while the Generals fell to 0-2.

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.