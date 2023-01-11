Siouxland boys basketball roundup: SB-L knocks off Heelan; Gehlen upsets Remsen St. Mary's

West Monona 67, Westwood 59

The Spartans evened their overall record at 5-5 with a Western Valley Conference road win Tuesday night.

Brody Muenchrath scored 17 points, Kyran Flowers added 13 and Joe Dewald had 10 for the Rebels, who fell to 5-8.

No individual statistics were immediately available for West Monona.

Sioux Central 72, Newell-Fonda 72

Jacob Hargens poured in a game-high 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Rebels remaioned unbeaten Tuesday night, handing the Mustangs their first loss of the season.

Ethan Mills added 15 points and five steals and Carter Boettcher chipped in with 13 points and seven assists for Sioux Central, ranked No. 9 in Class IA.

Carter Sievers's 25 points led three Newell-Fonda players in double figures. Caden Meyer added 16 points and Mason Dicks had 14 for the Mustangs, who fell to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Twin Lakes Conference.

Sioux Central improved to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the league.

MOC-Floyd Valley 69, Le Mars 57