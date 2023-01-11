Siouxland boys basketball roundup: SB-L knocks off Heelan; Gehlen upsets Remsen St. Mary's

SIOUX CITY -- Senior forward Dylon Schaap scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys to an upset victory over No. 4 Bishop Heelan, 65-40 Tuesday night.
Three other Warriors also scored in double-figures. Scott Kroll added 14 and Tyler Smith and Scott Dickson each had 11. Evan Janzen contributed seven rebounds for SB-L, which improved to 5-4 overall.
Heelan took a 14-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but SB-L rallied to tie the game at the half at 25-25. The Warriors took a three-point lead after three periods and then broke the game open with a 23-11 advantage in the final stanza.
Carter Kuehl and Quinn Olson scored 15 points each and Sean Schaefer added points for the Crusaders, who fell to 7-2.
Junior Matt Noll, Heelan's leading scorer and rebounder with an average of 16 points and seven boards per game, sat out Tuesday's game with an upper body injury. He is listed as day-to-day.
Sioux City East 60, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 54
Junior guard Fitzy Grant scored 21 points as the Black Raiders took sole possession of first-place in the Missouri Valley Conference with a hard-fought road victory Tuesday night.
Senior Preston Dobbs contributed nine points, nine rebounds and four assists for East, ranked No. 7 in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Class 4A poll this week.
"Our guys played hard, played physical and rebounded the ball exceptionally well," East head coach Ras Vanderloo said. "We're very happy to come down here and get a victory."
The Black Raiders improved to 11-0 overall 6-0 in the Missouri River, a game ahead of CB Lincoln and Bishop Heelan. The Crusaders dropped their first conference game to Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tuesday night.
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 57, Remsen St. Mary's 51
Keaten Bonderson scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Jays to an upset win Tuesday night over rival Remsen St. Mary's, the Iowa Class IA No. 5 ranked team.
Keaton Logan, and Drake DeRocher all scored in double figures as the Jays snapped Remsen St. Mary's 29-game regular season winning streak.
Collin Homan's 20 points led three Hawks in double figures scoring. Cael Ortmann added 15 and Jaxon Bunkers had 10 for Remsen, which fell to 6-1.
Gehlen improved to 9-1 overall.
Dakota Valley 55, West Central 50
Three Dakota Valley scored in double-figures as the top-ranked Panthers pulled out a victory and remained undefeated Tuesday night.
Issac Bruns and Jaxson Wingert each scored 18 points. Randy Rosenquist added 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and seven steals for the defending state champions, who improved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the Dakota XII Conference.
Dylan Stromer had 19 points and six rebounds to lead West Central, which fell to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the Dak XII.
South Sioux City 73, Sioux City North 72
Luke Korver and Blake Aalbers each added 16 points for MOC-Floyd Valley, which improved to 8-1.
Brayden Dreckman had 13 points for Le Mars, which slipped to 2-7.
Siouxland Christian 80, River Valley 45
Three Siouxland Christian players scored over 20 points to lead the Eagles to a Western Valley Conference win Tuesday night.
Ethan Ball led with 26 points, followed by Elijah Claeys and Nolan Porter with 21 points each.
Ball also pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds as Siouxland Christian improved to 2-4 overall.
No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wolverines, who fell to 3-6.
Wakefield 60, Ponca 48
Cade Johnson's 25 points led three Wakefield players in double-figures Tuesday night.
Cael Johnson added 13 points and Hunter Shulz had 11 for the Trojans, who improved to 10-2 overall.
Dalton Lamprecht scored 13 points and Cole Jackson added 10 for the Indians, who fell to 6-4.
Kingsley-Pierson 50, Lawton-Bronson 27
Conner Beelner scored 13 points and Boston Doeschot added 11 to lead the Panthers to a Western Valley Conference win Tuesday night.
K-P improved to 7-4 overall, while the Eagles slipped to 2-7.
No individual statistics were immediately available for Lawton-Bronson.