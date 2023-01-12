Siouxland boys basketball roundup: SB-L upsets Bishop Heelan; Gehlen surprises Remsen St. Mary's

SIOUX CITY — Senior forward Dylon Schaap scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys to an upset victory over No. 4 Bishop Heelan, 65-40 Tuesday night.

Three other Warriors also scored in double-figures. Scott Kroll added 14 and Tyler Smith and Scott Dickson each had 11. Evan Janzen contributed seven rebounds for SB-L, which improved to 5-4 overall.

Heelan took a 14-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but SB-L rallied to tie the game at the half at 25-25. The Warriors took a three-point lead after three periods and then broke the game open with a 23-11 advantage in the final stanza.

Carter Kuehl and Quinn Olson scored 15 points each and Sean Schaefer added points for the Crusaders, who fell to 7-2.

Junior Matt Noll, Heelan's leading scorer and rebounder with an average of 16 points and seven boards per game, sat out Tuesday's game with an upper body injury. He is listed as day-to-day.

Sioux City East 60, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 54

Junior guard Fitzy Grant scored 21 points as the Black Raiders took sole possession of first-place in the Missouri Valley Conference with a hard-fought road victory Tuesday night.

Senior Preston Dobbs contributed nine points, nine rebounds and four assists for East, ranked No. 7 in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Class 4A poll this week.

"Our guys played hard, played physical and rebounded the ball exceptionally well," East head coach Ras Vanderloo said. "We're very happy to come down here and get a victory."

The Black Raiders improved to 11-0 overall 6-0 in the Missouri River, a game ahead of CB Lincoln and Bishop Heelan. The Crusaders dropped their first conference game to Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tuesday night.

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 57, Remsen St. Mary's 51

Keaten Bonderson scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Jays to an upset win Tuesday night over rival Remsen St. Mary's, the Iowa Class IA No. 5 ranked team.

Keaton Logan, and Drake DeRocher all scored in double figures as the Jays snapped Remsen St. Mary's 29-game regular season winning streak.

Collin Homan's 20 points led three Hawks in double figures scoring. Cael Ortmann added 15 and Jaxon Bunkers had 10 for Remsen, which fell to 6-1.

Gehlen improved to 9-1 overall.

Dakota Valley 55, West Central 50

Three Dakota Valley scored in double-figures as the top-ranked Panthers pulled out a victory and remained undefeated Tuesday night.

Issac Bruns and Jaxson Wingert each scored 18 points. Randy Rosenquist added 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and seven steals for the defending state champions, who improved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the Dakota XII Conference.

Dylan Stromer had 19 points and six rebounds to lead West Central, which fell to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the Dak XII.

South Sioux City 73, Sioux City North 72

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.

Westwood vs West Monona basketball West Monona's Landon Blatchford leaps for a shot as Westwood's Lawson Haveman reaches to defend during a game Tuesday night in Sloan. West Mon…

West Monona 67, Westwood 59

The Spartans evened their overall record at 5-5 with a Western Valley Conference road win Tuesday night.

Brody Muenchrath scored 17 points, Kyran Flowers added 13 and Joe Dewald had 10 for the Rebels, who fell to 5-8.

No individual statistics were immediately available for West Monona.

Sioux Central 72, Newell-Fonda 66 Jacob Hargens poured in a game-high 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Rebels remained unbeaten Tuesday night, handing the Mustangs their first loss of the season. Ethan Mills added 15 points and five steals and Carter Boettcher chipped in with 13 points and seven assists for Sioux Central, ranked No. 9 in Class IA. Carter Sievers's 25 points led three Newell-Fonda players in double figures. Caden Meyer added 16 points and Mason Dicks had 14 for the Mustangs, who fell to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Twin Lakes Conference. Sioux Central improved to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the league. MOC-Floyd Valley 69, Le Mars 57

Ayden Klein poured in 30 points to lead the Dutchmen, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, to a non-conference victory Tuesday night.

Luke Korver and Blake Aalbers each added 16 points for MOC-Floyd Valley, which improved to 8-1. Brayden Dreckman had 13 points for Le Mars, which slipped to 2-7.

Siouxland Christian 80, River Valley 45

Three Siouxland Christian players scored over 20 points to lead the Eagles to a Western Valley Conference win Tuesday night.

Ethan Ball led with 26 points, followed by Elijah Claeys and Nolan Porter with 21 points each.

Ball also pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds as Siouxland Christian improved to 2-4 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wolverines, who fell to 3-6.

Wakefield 60, Ponca 48

Cade Johnson's 25 points led three Wakefield players in double-figures Tuesday night.

Cael Johnson added 13 points and Hunter Shulz had 11 for the Trojans, who improved to 10-2 overall.

Dalton Lamprecht scored 13 points and Cole Jackson added 10 for the Indians, who fell to 6-4.

Kingsley-Pierson 50, Lawton-Bronson 27

Conner Beelner scored 13 points and Boston Doeschot added 11 to lead the Panthers to a Western Valley Conference win Tuesday night.

K-P improved to 7-4 overall, while the Eagles slipped to 2-7.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Lawton-Bronson.

Boyden-Hull 63, Unity Christian 58

Freshman Carter Kleinwolterink scored 20 points to lead the Comets to a non-conference win Tuesday night.

Nate Van Otterloo added 12 points and Brock Fisher had 11 for B-H, which improved to 2-7.

Unity, which fell to 3-5, was led by Dylan Bosma's 14 points.

Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Wynot 60

Jaxson Bernecker scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Trojans in a matchup of Northeast Nebraska rivals and state ranked teams Tuesday night.

Tyan Baller added 21 points as Cedar handed the Blue Devils their first loss of the season.

Zack Foxhoven scored 22 points and Dylan Heine added 20 for Wynot.

Cedar, the No. 3 ranked Class C-2 team in the Omaha World-Herald's ratings, improved to 7-1, while Wynot, ranked No. 2 in Class D2, fell to 8-1.

OABCIG 86, Woodbury Central 27

The Falcons remained unbeaten as they cruised to a Missouri Valley Conference victory Tuesday night.

Jack Meister scored nine points for the Wildcats, who slipped to 2-7 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for OABCIG, which improved to 8-0.

MMCRU 68, Trinity Christian 50

Freshman Brayson Mulder scored 23 points to lead the Royals to a War Eagle Conference victory Tuesday night.

Kyler Bork added 10 points for MMCRU, which improved to 1-5 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Tigers, who fell to 1-8.

Western Christian 68, Sioux Center 26

Kaden Van Regenmorter scored 14 points and Hunter Hofland added 10 as the Wolfpack cruised to victory Tuesday night.

Kylar Fritz's seven points led the Warriors, who fell to 5-4. Western improved to 8-1.

Spirit Lake 77, Rock Valley 57

Dylan Stecker's 17 points led three players in double figures as the Indians won a non-conference game Tuesday night.

Ethan Stecker added 13 points and Tyler Voss had 12 for Spirit Lake, which improved to 2-5.

Ryan Strait scored 17 points and Alic Salazar had 14 for the Rockets, who fell to 3-4.

Cherokee 76, Storm Lake 65

Coy Lewis' 23 point led three players in double figures as the Braves secured a Lakes Conference victory Tuesday night.

Aiden Comstock added 16 points and Henry Lugar had 15 for Cherokee, which improved to 3-5 overall.

Justin Guynn had 21 points and Jaidyn Coon added 20 for the Tornadoes, who fell to 1-6 overall.

Winnebago 58, Tri County Northeast 34

The Indians evened their season record at 6-6 with a non-conference victory Tuesday night.

Hunter Heikes scored 15 points for Tri County, which fell to 2-8.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Winnebago.

Wayne 53, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 42

The Blue Devils improved to 11-3 with the victory Tuesday night.

Jake Rath scored 20 points to lead the Bears, who fell to 8-4 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Wayne.