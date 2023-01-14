Siouxland boys basketball roundup: Sioux City East stays unbeaten, SB-L, Heelan, South Sioux, EP-J, Unity post wins

SIOUX CITY -- Four Sioux City East players scored in double-figures as the Black Raiders remained undefeated with a 60-46 home win over Le Mars Friday night.

Senior forward Preston Dobbs and junior guard Fitzy Grant each scored 15 points. Senior guard Sam Jons added 11 point and senior forward Brandt VanDyke had 10.

East, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A, moved to 12-0 overall and 7-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference, two full games ahead of Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

Connor Jalas scored a team-high 10 points for the Bulldogs, who slipped to 2-5 in the conference and 2-8 overall.

Bishop Heelan 59, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 56

Carter Kuehl scored a game-high 23 points to help the Crusaders pull out a squeaker in a key Missouri Valley Conference road contest Friday night.

Sean Schaefer aded 12 points and Quinn Colson had 11 for Heelan, which improved to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the conference, 2 1/2 games back of league leader Sioux City East.

The Crusaders played their second straight game without leading scorer and rebounder Matt Noll, who sat out with an upper body injury.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 46

Three Warriors scored in double figures as SB-L captured a Missouri Valley Conference win Friday night.

Dylon Schaap led with 14 points, followed by Scott Kroll (13); Tyler Smith (11): and Tylar Lutgen (9).

Jordan Daewaele scored a game-high 24 points for the Yellow Jackets, who fell to 1-10 overall and 0-7 in the conference.

SB-L improved to 5-4 overall and 5-2 in the league.

Council Bluffs TJ slipped to 1-11 overall.

Elk Point-Jefferson 54, Ponca 46

Easton Kempf scored 14 points and Alex Scarmon added 10 as the Huskies won a non-conference cross-state victory Friday night.

The Huskies outshot the Indians, .559% to .367%. EP-J also dominated at the free throw line, making 13-of-21, compared to 2-4 for Ponca.

Dalton Lamprecht and Zain Stark each scored 13 points to lead Ponca.

South Sioux City 88, Omaha Northwest 72

Seniors Anthoy Earth and Manny Paul poured in 35 and 33 points, respectively, to lead the Cardinals to a home victory Friday night.

Carsten Calvillo added 10 points for South Sioux City, which improved to 7-4.

Unity Christian 59, Hinton 37

Braedan Bosma scored 19 points to lead the Knights to a War Eagle Conference win Friday night.

Carson Peirce's 16 points led the Blackhawks, who fell to 5-5.

The Knights improved to 5-5.

