SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Scott Knoll enjoyed a big night as the Warriors honored their seniors before Monday night's game with Cherokee.

Knoll registered a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds as SB-L rolled past the Braves, 70-32. The 6-foot-1-inch guard's game-high scoring totals included 5, three-point baskets.

Three other SB-L seniors also had productive nights during their last regular season home game. Evan Janzen and Dylon Schaap each had 11 points and five rebounds. And Tyler Smith contributed seven points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Jacob Hurd's 12 points led Cherokee, which fell to 5-14. The Warriors improved to 12-7.

Dakota Valley 71, Western Christian 56

Jaxson Wingert led three Panthers in double figures as Dakota Valley, the top-ranked Class A team in South Dakota, beat the No. 2 team in Iowa Class 2A at the Sanford Heritage Classic in the Pentagon in Sioux Falls Saturday night.

Randy Rosenquist added 18 points and Isaac Bruns had 17 for the Panthers, who improved to 14-0.

Kaden Van Regenmorter topped the scoring for Western Christian with 12 points and Chandler Pollema added 11. The Wolfpack fell to 15-3.

Wynot 64, Wakefield 49

Dylan Heine scored 17 points and Zack Foxhoven added 16 to help lead the Blue Devils to the Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament championship Monday night in Wayne.

Kasen Koch added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who improved to 17-3.

The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for Wakefield, which fell to 17-3. No individual statistics were immediately available for the Trojans.

Sioux City West 81, Storm Lake 45

The Wolverines improved to 8-10 with Monday's non-conference win.

No individual statistics were immediately available for West.

Jaidyn Coon's 11 points led the Tornadoes, who fell to 4-14.

Remsen St. Mary's 72, Woodbury Central 34

Three Hawks -- Jaxon Bunkers (22), Collin Homan (17) and Ryan Willman (13) scored in double figures in Monday nights' non-conference victory.

Remsen St. Mary's, ranked No. 7 in Iowa Class 1A, improved to 17-2.

Jack Meister's 10 points topped the scoring for the Wildcats, who fell to 4-16.

Hinton 78, River Valley 41

Carson Peirce's 18 points led three Blackhawks in double figures as they cruised to a non-conference win Monday night.

Beau DeRocher and Colt Frank each added 12 points for Hinton, which improved to 10-9.

Unity Christian 72, Spencer 61

Dylan Bosma and Braedan Bosma scored 24 and 23 points, respectively, as the Knights pulled out a non-conference win Monday night.

Owen Olson scored a game-high 28 points and Riley DeWitt added 12 for Spencer, which fell to 7-11.

Unity improved to 10-9.

Central Lyon 76, Sioux Center 62

Zach Lutmer's 30 points led all scorers as the Lions improved to 16-1 overall Monday night.

Reece Vander Zee added 22 points and Andrew Austin had 19 for Central Lyon, ranked No. 1 in Iowa Class 2A.

Cael Van Beek led the Warriors with 18 points, followed by Kylar Fritz with 13 and Tavian Maasen with 11. The Warriors fell to 11-7.

Kingsley-Pierson 54, Westwood 28

Beau Goodwin scored 18 points to lead the Panthers to the Western Valley Conference Tournament championship Saturday night in Mapleton.

Conner Beelner added 12 points for K-P, which improved to 15-4.

Brody Muenchrath's nine points topped the scoring for the Rebels, who fell to 10-10.

Ridge View 61, Storm Lake St. Mary's 22 Tracin Price's 15 points led the Raptors to a non-conference win Monday night. Bennett Smith's 14 points topped the scoring for the Panthers, who fell to 1-18. Ridge View improved to 9-10.

Remsen St. Mary's 69, South O'Brien 62

Jaxon Bunkers' 24 point led three players in double figures Saturday night as the Hawks remained in a tie for first place in the War Eaggle Conference.

Alex Schroeder added 18 points and Collin Homan had 13 for Remsen St. Mary's, which improved to 16-2 overall and 7-0 in the conference, the same record as West Sioux.

Boston Riedemann's 12 point led three Wolverines in double figurs. Ben Woodall added 11 points and David Bottjen had 10 for South O'Brien, which fell to 13-6 overall and 5-4 in the War Eagle.

Spirit Lake 71, Pocahontas Area 32

Dylan Stecker's 15 points led the Indians to a non-conerence win Monday night.

Caden Hassel added 12 points and Tyler Voss had 11 for Spirit Lake, which improved to 11-6.

GTRA 79, MMCRU 50

Derek Goth's 11 points topped the scoring for the Royals in Monday night's loss.

The Titans improved to 14-4, while MMCRU fell to 6-13.