Siouxland boys basketball: Sergeant Bluff-Luton bests Le Mars; Western Christian, Remsen St. Mary's, Winnebago, EP-J also post wins

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Dylon Schaap scored 13 points to lead the Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys to a 40-23 win over Le Mars Tuesday night.

Scott Kroll added eight points and seven rebounds for the Warriors, who improved to 8-4 overall and 6-2 in the Missouri River Conference, tied for second place with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

Nolan Kass' 6 points topped the scoring for the Bulldogs, who fell to 2-9 overall and 2-6 in the conference.

Western Christian 71, Unity Christian 59

Chandler Pollema's 16 points led three Wolfpack players in double figures in a battle of traditional Sioux County powerhouses Tuesday night.

Kaden Van Regenmorter added 14 points and Tate VanRegenmorter had 12 points and six rebounds for Western, which improved to 11-1.

Braedan Bosma's game-high 24 points led the Knights, who also received 13 points from Tyce Van Beek. Unity dropped to 5-6.

Winnebago 51, Ponca 43

Duran Blackfish scored 21 points to lead Winnebago Tuesday night.

Dyami Berridge added 12 points for Winnebago, which jumped out to a 13-8 lead after the first quarter. Ponca cut the margin to 22-20 at halftime, but Winnebago outscored Ponca 18-13 in the third quarter.

Cole Jackson scored 14 points for Ponca and Trystan Bevelhymer added 10.

Winnebago improved to 8-6, while Ponca dropped to 7-6.

Remsen St. Mary's 70, Trinity Christian 31

Jaxon Bunkers and Cael Ortmann each scored 18 points to lead the Hawks to a blowout War Eagle Conference victory Tuesday night.

Ryan Willman added 16 points for Remsen St. Mary's, ranked No. 7 in Iowa Class IA.

The Hawks improved to 10-1 overall, while Trinity slipped to 1-11. No individual statistics were immediately available for the Tigers.

Elk Point-Jefferson 69, Vermillion 49

Three Huskies scored in double figures as EP-J won a Dakota XII Conference victory Tuesday night.

Jakob Scarmon led with 14 points, followed by Easton Kempf (13) and Devon Schmitz (10).

Zoan Robinson and Bryson Skogsberg each scored 14 polnts to lead the Tanagers.

Ridge View 71, Siouxland Christian 32

Kellen Jensen scored 17 points and Kyler Wunschel added 15 to lead the Raptors to a Western Valley Conference win Tuesday night.

Ridge View improved to 5-7 overall, while the Eagles fell to 3-5. No individual statistics were immediately available for Siouxland Christian.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 51, Hartington-Newcastle 26

Jake Rath scored 20 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead the Bears to a home win Tuesday night.

Gibson Roberts came up with a team-high four steals for 11-4 L-C-C, ranked No. 7 in Nebraska Class C2.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wildcats, who fell to 5-7.

Central Lyon 79, Sheldon 33

Andrew Austin scored 27 points and Zach Lutmer added 21 as the top-ranked Lions remained undefeated Tuesday night.

Reece Vander Zee added 14 points for Central Lyon, which improved to 9-0 overall.

Anthony Provost's eight points led the Orabs, who slipped to 3-9 overall.

Sioux Center 54, Rock Valley 48

Kylar Fritz scored 22 points to lead the Warriors to a Siouxland Conference victory over the defending Iowa Class 2A champions.

Cael Van Beek added 12 points for Sioux Center, which improved to 7-4 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Riockets, who slipped to 3-7 overall.

George Little-Rock 60, Sibley-Ocheyedan 30

Drew Denekas' 18 points led three Mustangs in double figures as they claimed a Siouxland Conference victory Tuesday night.

Brandon Van Briesen added 12 points and Matt Helkenn had 10 for G-LR, which raised its overall record to 8-4.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Generals, who slipped to 0-11 overall.

West Lyon 86, Okoboji 42

Devan Van Wyhe scored 23 points and Carson Hoogeveen added 20 to lead the Wildcats to a non-conference win Tuesday night.

Trevor Ciesielski chipped in with 12 for West Lyon, which improved to 6-2 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Pioneers, who fell to 3-9 overall.

Spencer 73, Cherokee 52

The Tigers improved to 4-5 overall with a Lakes Conference victory Tuesday night.

Aiden Comstock tallied 17 points and Henry Lugar had 14 for the Braves, who fell to 4-6 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Spencer.

Spirit Lake 65, Storm Lake 57

The Indians evened their overall record at 5-5 in a Lakes Conference contest Tuesday night.

Jaidyn Coon's 17 points led three Storm Lake players in double figures. Jake Eddie and Cameron Boyd each added 12 for the Tornadoes, who fell to 3-8 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Spirit Lake.

Newell-Fonda 73, Storm Lake St. Mary's 25

Carter Sievers scored 24 points and Mason Dicks added 16 as the Mustangs cruised to a Twin Lakes Conference win Tuesday night.

Bennett Smith's 14 points led the Panthers, who fell to 0-11 overall. Newell-Fonda improved to 7-2 overall.

GTRA 59, Alta-Aurelia 52

The Titans improved to 9-3 overall with a Twin Lakes Conference victory Tuesday night.

Braden Sonksen scored 25 points and Ayden Dullea added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors, who fell to 7-5 overall.

West Bend-Mallard 56, East Sac County 48

Karter Ludwig's 15 points led the Raiders as they dropped a Twin Lakes Conference contest Tuesday night.

Luke Wright added 13 points for East Sac, which fell to 3-8 overall.

Check back at siouxcityjournal.com for recaps on more games involving Siouxland boys and girls basketball teams.