Siouxland boys basketball: West Lyon knocks off top-ranked Central Lyon; East, Heelan post wins

INWOOD, Iowa -- Darren Meyer scored 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the West Lyon boys in double figures as the Wildcats knocked off top-ranked Central Lyon in a thriller 56-55 Friday night.

Carson Hoogeveen added 16 points and Devan Van Wyhe had 13 for West Lyon, which improved to 11-3 overall and 10-3 in the Siouxland Conference.

First-Team All-State returnee Zach Lutmer led the Lions with 27 points. Andrew Austin added 13 for Central Lyon, which suffered its first loss of the season, falling to 12-1 overall and 11-1 in the conference, a game ahead of MOC-Floyd Valley.

Central Lyon, the state runners up in Class 2A last season, remained No. 1 in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's weekly ranking released Monday.

Sioux City East 75, Sioux City North 47

Senior forward Preston Dobbs poured in 26 points to lead the Black Raiders to a Missouri Valley Conference victory over their crosstown rivals Friday night.

Fritzy Grant added 11 points for East, which improved to 16-0 overall.

Carson Strohbeen scored 12 points and Zach Hesse added 10 for the Stars, who fell to 3-11.

Bishop Heelan 91, Sioux City West 75

Matt Noll's 25 points led three Crusaders in double figures in Friday night's Missouri Valley Conference win over their crosstown rival.

Carter Kuehl added 21 points and Sam Skinner had 18 for Heelan, which moved to 12-4.

Keavia Hayes' game-high 28 points led the Wolverines. Lamarion Mothershead added 23 for West, which fell to 5-8.

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 79, South O'Brien 54

Keaton Bonderson's 20 points led three Jays in double figures in Friday night's War Eagle Conference win at home.

Ryan Augustine added 15 points and Gabe Wiltjen had 12 for Gehlen, which improved to 13-4.

Three players -- Willie Conley (15); David Bottjen (13); and Boston Riedemann (11) scored in double figures for the Wolverines, who fell to 12-5.

Hinton 53, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51

Carson Peirce scored 16 points to lead the Blackhawks to Friday night's War Eagle Conference win.

Hinton improved to 9-6 overall, while the Hawks fell to 8-8.

No individual statistics were immediately available for H-M-S.

Sioux Central 53, East Sac County 31

Jacob Hargens scored 23 points as the Rebels remained unbeaten Friday night.

Carter Boettcher added 12 points for Sioux Central, which improved to 15-0.

Ryan Clair's eight points topped the scoring for the Raiders, who fell to 6-9.

Sheldon 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 49

Blake Radke scored 23 points and Anthony Provost added 20 for the Orabs in their Siouxland Conference win Friday night.

Sheldon improved to 4-13, while the Generals fell to 1-15. No individual statistics were immediately available for S-O.