Siouxland boys basketball: Western Christian boys, new No. 1 in Iowa Class 2A, roll past Le Mars

HULL, Iowa -- Tate VanRegenmorter's 20 points led three Western Christian boys in double figures as the Wolfpack cruised past Le Mars 56-39 Monday night.

Chandler Pollema added 15 points and Kaden Van Regenmorter had 11 for 14-1 Western, which moved up to the No. 1 spot in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Class 2A poll released Monday. The previous No. 1, Central Lyon suffered its first game of the season last week to West Lyon and fell to No. 2.

Andrew Fifita's eight points topped the scoring for the Bulldogs, who fell to 3-12.

Waukee Northwest 87, Sioux City West 49

University of Iowa recruirt Pryce Sandfort poured in 34 points to lead the Wolves to a home win Monday night.

Pryce, the younger brother of Hawkeyes sophomore guard Payton Sandfort, was 11-of-18 from the field, including 7-of-13 from beyond the three-point stripe.

Waukee Northwest, ranked No. 3 in Iowa Class 4A, improved to 15-2, while West fell to 5-9. No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wolverines.

Kingsley-Pierson 50, West Monona 36

Beau Goodwin scored 16 points and Boston Doeschot added 11 as the Panthers advanced Monday night to the championship game of the Western Valley Conference Tournament.

K-P, which improved to 13-4, will meet Westwood in the WVC title game on Saturday.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Spartans, who fell to 9-9.

Westwood 73, OABCIG 64

Handing OABCIG their first loss of the season, Westwood advanced Monday night to the championship game of the Western Valley Conference Tournament.

The Rebels, who will face Kingsley-Pierson in the championship game on Saturday, improved to 9-9.

Treyten Kolar scored 22 points and Kane Ladwig had 21 for the Falcons, who fell to 15-1.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Rebels.

Trinity Christian 51, Hinton 46

Dustin Hoksbergen scored 19 points and Eli Klein added 18 as the Tigers won their third game of the season Monday night.

Carson Peirce's 15 points led the Blackhawks, who fell to 9-7 overall. Trinity improved to 3-13 overall.

Sioux Central 60, Estherville-Lincoln Central 51

Carter Boettcher poured in 30 points as the Rebels remained unbeaten Monday night.

Boettcher and Jacob Hargens each pulled down nine rebounds for Sioux Central, ranked No. 5 in the IGHAA's latest Class 2A poll.

The Rebels improved to 16-0, while the Midgets fell to 9-6.

Dakota Valley 71, Clark-Willow Lake 50

The top-ranked Panthers remained unbeaten with a win in the Dak XII/NEC Clash in Madison Saturday night.

Senior guard Isaac Bruns scored 23 points for the defending state champions, who also received 17 points from Jaxon Wingert and 13 points from Randy Rosenquist.

Woodbury Central 47, MVAOCOU 45

Drew Kluender's 17 points led the Wildcats to victory in a consolation game in the Western Valley Conference Tournament.

WC improved to 3-15. No individual statistics were immediately available for the Rams, who fell to 1-14.

Harris-Lake Park 46, West Bend-Mallard 34

Tyce Gunderson scored 13 points and Eli Robinson added 12 for the Wolves in Monday night's Twin Lakes Conference win.

Harris-Lake Park improved to 5-9 overall while the Wolverines fell to 6-10.