Siouxland boys basketball: Western Christian drubs Gehlen; top-ranked Dakota Valley trounces #2 Sioux Valley

HULL, Iowa -- Tate VanRegenmorter's 17 points led three Western Christian boys in double figures as the Wolfpack trounced Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 85-48 in a battle of state ranked teams Monday night.

Karsten Moret added 16 points and Hunter Hofland had 12 for Western, which moved up to No. 3 in Class 2A in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's weekly poll Monday.

Keaton Logan's 11 points topped the scoring for Gehlen, which moved into the IHSAA's rankings for the first time at No. 10.

The Jays fell to 12-3, while the Wolfpack improved to 13-1.

Dakota Valley 82, Sioux Valley 57

The Panthers, top-ranked in South Dakota Class A, drubbed the No. 2 Cossacks in the finals of the Hanson Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell Saturday night.

Senior shooting guard Isaac Bruns, the reigning Class A Player of the Year, poured in 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the defending state champions. Senior point guard Randy Rosenquist added 23 points, 11 boards and nine assists.

Senior Jason Hennies (16) and junior Jaxon Wingert (11) also scored in double figures for the Panthers, who raised their record to 10-0.

Bishop Heelan 66, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 38

Junior center Matt Noll recorded 22 points and seven rebounds to lead the Crussaders to a road win Saturday night.

Carter Kuehl added 19 points and Sam Skinner had 10 for Heelan, ranked No. 6 in the IHSAA's Class 3A poll this week.

The Crusaders improved to 11-3, while the Titans fell to 7-8.

OABCIG 69, Siouxland Christian 56

Three OABCIG players scored in double figures as the Falcons remained unbeaten with a Western Valley Conference victory in Sioux City Monday night.

Kane Ladwig led with 18 points, followed by Treyten Kolar (11) and Brysen Kolar (10.)

Beckett DeJean had seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and block for OABCIG, which improved to 13-0.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Eagles, who fell to 3-9 overall.

Remsen St. Mary's 60, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50

Jaxon Bunkers scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Remsen St. Mary's to a War Eagle Conference win Monday night.

Cael Ortmann added 13 points and Collin Homan had 12 for No. 7 ranked Remsen St. Mary's, which improved to 10-1 overall.

Kooper Ebel's 20 points led H-M-S, which fell to 7-5 overall. Lance Berends recorded a double-double for the Hawsk with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

MMCRU 67, River Valley 55

Freshmman Brayson Mulder poured in 28 points to lead the Royals to a non-conference win Monday night.

Derek Goth added 11 points and Kyler Bork had 10 for the Royals, who improved to 5-7.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wolverines, who fell to 3-12.

Trinity Christian 54, Woodbury Central 42

The Tigers won their second game of the season in a non-conference matchup Monday night.

Keaton Gernhart scored 11 points and Will DeStigter had 10 for the Wildcats, who slipped to 2-13.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Trinity, which moved to 2-11.

Hinton 58, Siouxland Christian 41

Carson Peirce scored a game-high 23 points in the Blackhawks' non-conference win Saturday night.

Logan Kempema added 12 points for Hinton, which improved to 6-5.

Nolan Porter scored 19 points and Elijah Claeys added 11 for the Eagles, who fell to 3-8.

South O'Brien 53, Boyden-Hull 30

Willie Conley scored 20 points and David Bottjen added 11 in the Wolverines' non-conference victory Saturday night.

Eric Nilles' nine points led the Comets, who slipped to 4-9. South O'Brien improved to 11-3.