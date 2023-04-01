SIOUX CITY -- Sophomore Sergio Mijangos scored two goals as the Bishop Heelan boys soccer team edged Spencer, 3-2, in the season opener for both teams Thursday.

Junior Alexandro scored the other goal, while sophomore Bryan Rios each had an assist. Sophomore goalie Landon Block recorded five saves in picking up the win.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Tigers, who also opened their season Thursday.

South Sioux City 3, North Platte 0

Junior Luis Manzo scored two goals Saturday as the Cardinals posted a win at the Nofolk Invitational.

South Sioux City improved to 3-2.

Sioux City North 8, Fort Dodge 1

Senior Geb Mekonnen scored a hat trip to lead the Stars in the opening game for each team.

Senior Alex Nelson had two assists for North. Junior goalie Caleb Cross recorded two saves as he picked up the win.

Sioux City West 3, Spirit Lake 0

Junior Andres Galan, junior Juan Alvarez and junior Adam Flores each scored goals for the Wolverines in the opener for both teams Thursday,.

Alvarez also contributed an assist. Freshman goalie Angel Olivarez had three saves in recording the shutout.

Spirit Lake senior goalie Eli Robinson had 10 saves in the loss.

Le Mars 5, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Sophomore Jovany Kabongo scored two goals and sophomore Jovany7 Kabonogo had two assists to lead the Bulldogs in their season opener Thursday.

Junior goalie John Andrea picked up the win.

The Dutchmen fell to 1-1.