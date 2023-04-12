SIOUX CITY -- Freshman Charly Perez Rojas' goal in the second half gave the Sioux City West boys a 1-0 win over Sioux City Tuesday at Riverside Elementary Field.

Rojas was asissted by Adam Flores on the lone score of the game. Freshman goalie Angel Olivarez shut out the Black Raiders, recording six saves.

The Wolverines improve to 2-1, while East sustained its first loss of the season, falling to 3-1.

Bishop Heelan 10, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 0

Sophomore Sergio Mijangos scored five goals to lead the Crusaders to a blowout road win Tuesday night.

Heelan improved to 3-0, while the Yellow Jackets dropped to 1-4.

Sioux City North 1, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 0

The Stars improved to 4-0 with a shutout on the road Tuesday. The Lynx fell to 3-2.

No individual statistics were immediately available for North.

Le Mars 2, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Sophomore Jovany Kabongo scored both goals Tuesday night as the Bulldogs remained perfect on the season Tuesday night.

Senior goalkeeper Arik Burnett picked up the win, recording 11 saves. Le Mars, ranked No. 6 in the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association's latest poll, improved to 5-0.

The Warriors fell to 0-4.

Western Christian 2, Boyen-Hull/Rock Valley 1

Zachary Minderhoud scored both goals for the Wolfpack Tuesday night.

Ulices Zuniga tallied the lone goal for the Nighthawks, who fell to 0-3.

Goalkeeper J.D. Petitt picked up the win for No. 5-ranked Western Christian, which improved to 4-0.

West Sioux 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 2

Tranquilino Flores Topete scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the Falcons to a Northwest Iowa Soccer League victory Tuesday night.

Goalkeeper Ernesto Flores picked up the win for West Sioux, which improved to 3-2.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Dutchmen, who fell to 1-2.

Spirit Lake 2, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 1

The Indians won their first game of the season Tuesday night, improving to 1-3.

Alexis Arias scored the only goal for the Orabs, who fell to 0-3.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Spirit Lake.