Siouxland girls basketball: East beats West; Sioux Center knocks off Unity; Dakota Valley, Remsen St. Mary's win

Returning Class 3A First-Team All-Stater Gracie Schoonhoven scored 19 points to lead Unity, which was ranked No. 2 in the IGHSAU's Class 3A poll last week.

Cassady Dekkers added 13 points for the Knights, who fell to 10-3. The Warriors improved to 12-2.

Dakota Valley 51, Scotland 37

Eighth grader Melina Snoozy scored 16 points to lead the Panthers to a non-conference win Saturday night.

Senior Jorja Vandenhul added 12 points for Dakota Valley, which improved to 4-8.

Wakefield 63, Homer 47

The Trojans moved to 11-5 with a home victory Monday night.

Rylie Harris, Ali Albrecht and Bradie Johnson topped Homer's scoring with 10 points apiece. The Knights fell to 8-8.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Wakefield.

Cori Harald added 14 points for Sioux Center, ranked No. 11 in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's most recent Class 3A poll.