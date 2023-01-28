Siouxland girls basketball: Heelan cruises past West; East, SB-L, K-P, Westwood also win

SIOUX CITY -- Four Bishop Heelan girls scored in double figures as the Crusaders rolled to a 87-50 win over their crosstown rival Sioux City West Friday night.

Jada Newberg led with 17 points, followed by Brooklyn Stanely 16); Kenley Meis and Abby Lee (13 each) and Lauren LaFleur (12).

Vera Grom led West with 18 points. Kiah Davis added 15 and Hannah Burge had 12 for the Wolverines, who fell to 6-9 overall.

Heelan, ranked No. 4 in Iowa Class 4A, improved to 12-2 overall.

Sioux City East 61, Glenwood 55

Trishelle Miller's 17 points led four Black Raiders in double figures in Friday night's non-conference win.

Alexandra Flattery added 15 points, followed by Hudsyn Ranschau (11) and Haevyn Ranschau (10) for No. 11-ranked East, which improved to 12-2.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 45

Payton Hardy scored 24 points to lead the Warriors to a Missouri River Conference win Friday night.

Payton Schermerhorn added 11 points for SB-L, which improved to 8-7. The Lynx fell to 9-7.

Kingsley-Pierson 54, OABCIG 31

Sydney Doeschot scored 16 points to lead the Panthers to an opening round win in the Western Valley Conference Tournament Friday night.

Avery Schroeder added 11 points for K-P, which improved to 13-4.

No individual statistics were immmediately available for the Falcons, who fell to 5-11.

Westwood 70, Lawton Bronson 28

Paige Wagner's 18 points led three Rebels in double figures in Friday night's opening win in the Western Valley Conference Tournament.

Jaeden Ferris and Brenna Johnson each added 12 points for Westwood, which improved to 17-0.

Khiya Williams' seven points topped the scoring for the Eagles, who fell to 4-14.

Unity Christian 64, Trinity Christian 19

Gracie Schoonhoven's 20 points led four Knights in double figures as No. 2-ranked Unity cruised to a War Eagle Conference win Friday night.

Cassady Dekkers added 13 points and Jadyn Hofmeyer and Jaelya Woudstra each had 12 for Unity, which improved to 12-3 overall.

No individual statistics were immmediately available for the Tigers, who fell to 7-7.

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 59, South O'Brien 39

Miyah Whitehead and Rysaiah Sitzmann each scored 21 points to lead the Jays to a War Eagle Conference win Friday night.

Taja Conley scored 14 points and Abby Nelson had 10 for the Wolverines, who fell to 0-17.

Gehlen improved to 6-11.

Akron-Westfield 33, Harris-Lake Park 31

Makenzie Hughes' 19 points led the Westerners to a War Eagle Conference win Friday night.

A-W improved to 8-9 overall, while the Wolves fell to 3-12. No individual statistics were immmediately available for H-LP.

Newell-Fonda 70, South Central Calhoun 43

Four Mustangs scored in double figures in Friday night's Twin Lakes Conference win.

Kierra Jungers led with 16 points, followed by Mary Walker and Isabel Bartek (11 each); and McKenna Sievers and Kinzee Hinders (10 each).

The win moves the Mustangs to 13-2 and 8-0 in the Twin Lakes.