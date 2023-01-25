Siouxland girls basketball: Heelan girls beat Le Mars; SB-L bests North, Remsen St. Mary's, Gehlen, Hinton, Ponca also winn

REMSEN, Iowa -- Junior Whitney Jensen scored 21 points and handed out four assists as the Remsen St. Mary's girls rolled to a 70-27 victory over Harris-Lake Park Tuesday night, staying in a tie for second place in the War Eagle Conference.

Junior Mya Bunkers added 18 points and junior Claire Schroeder had 14 for the Hawks, ranked No. 4 in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's most recent Class 1A poll.

Payton Reimers' 11 points led the Wolves, who fell to 3-10 overall and 2-3 in the War Eagle.

St. Mary's, which won its seventh straight game, moved to 15-1 overall and 5-1 in the conference, tied with West Sioux for second place. Both teams are 1 1/2 games back of 7-0 Unity Christian, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A. The Hawks host West Sioux on Tuesday.

Bishop Heelan 60, Le Mars 50

Brooklyn Stanley's 17 points led three Crusaders in double figures Tuesday night as the Crusaders won their 12th straight game.

Abby Lee added 15 points and Kenley Meis had 13 for Heelan, ranked No. 4 in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's most recent Class 4A poll.

Metta Skov's 15 points led the Bulldogs, who fell to 8-7 overall and 6-4 in the Missouri River Conference.

Heelan moved to 12-2 overall and 8-1 in the conference, a half-game behind 8-0 Sioux City East, who was idle Tuesday.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45, Sioux City North 32

Senior Payton Schermerhorn recorded a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Warriors to a Missouri River Conference win Tuesday night.

Payton Hardy added eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds and five assists for SB-L, which evened its record at 7-7.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Stars, who fell to 3-13.

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 55, West Sioux 53

Miyah Whitehead scored a game-high 23 points as the Jays posted an overtime win Tuesday night.

Rysaiah Sitzman added 15 points for Gehlen, which avenged an earlier loss to the Falcons.

Mia Danielson led West Sioux City with 20 points and Addi Dekkers added 15.

The Falcons slipped to 7-8 overall, while the Jays improved to 6-10.

Hinton 60, Akron-Westfield 22

Bailey Boeve and Natalee Junck each scored 11 points Tuesday night as the Blackhawks won their fifth straight game.

Hinton, ranked No. 15 in the IGHSAA's most recent Class 2A poll, improved to 11-3 overall.

Makinze Hughes' 9 points led the Westerners, who fell to 7-9 overall.

Ponca 45, Hartington Cedar Catholic 40

The Indians outlasted the Trojans, prevailing in overtime in a battle of state-ranked teams Tuesday night.

Gracie Evans sank two free throws with time expiring to tie the score at 38 and send the game into an extra period.

Evans scored 14 points and Sam Ehlers added 11 to lead Ponca, ranked No. 5 in Nebraska Class C-2. The Indians improved to 15-1.

Cedar Catholic, ranked No. 6 in Class D-1, fell to 14-3. No individual statistics were immediately available for the Trojans.

Unity Christian 63, South O'Brien 12

Gracie Schoonhoven's 25 points led three Knights in double figures in Tuesday night's blow out victory.

Cassady Dekkers and Jaelye Woudstra each added 10 points for Unity, ranked No. 2 in Iowa Class 3A. The Knights moved to 11-3 overall and 7-0 in the War Eagle.

Abby Nelson and Taja Conley each had three points for South O'Brien, which fell to 0-16 overall and 0-7 in the conference.

Central Lyon 87, Boyden-Hull 37

Senior Addison Klosterbuer exploded for 38 points as the No. 2 Lions rolled to a Siouxland Conference win Tuesday night.

Klosterbuer was 14-of-20 from the field, including 9-of-12 from beyond the three-point line.

Junior Desta Hoogendoorn added 18 points and senior Afton Schlumbohm had 11 for Central Lyon, which moved to 13-0 overall and 12-1 in the conference, 1 1/2 games ahead of second-place Sibley-Ocheyedan.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Comets, who fell to 1-11 in the league and 3-12 overall.

MMCRU 63, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41

The Royals raised their overall record to 9-4 Tuesday night.

Abby Douma and Moriah Otto each scored 13 points for the Hawks, who fell to 1-13 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for MMCRU.

Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 22

Willow Bleeker's 13 points led three Warriors in double figures as they rolled to a Siouxland Conference win Tuesday night.

Makailyn Vander Waal added 12 and Margo Schuiteman had 11 for Sioux Center, which improved to 13-2 overall.

Claire Johnson's eight points topped the scoring for the Orabs, who fell to 3-13.

Wakefield 64, Luthern Northeast 44

Four Trojans scored in double figures in Tuesday night's non-conference win.

Alex Arenas led with 22 points, followed by Katie Borg (15); MaKenna Decker (13) and Jordan Metzler (12).

Mia Wiederin scored a game-high 25 points for the Eagles, who fell to 3-13.

Wakefield improved to 12-5.

West Lyon 69, MOC-Floyd Valley 50

Gianna Klarenbeek and Emily TerWee each finished with 21 points for the Wildcats in Tuesday night's Siouxland Conference victory.

Madison Pottebaum's 12 points led the Dutchmen, who fell to 6-9. West Lyon improved to 11-4.

Newell-Fonda 67, Emmetsburg 26

Mary Walker's 17 points led four Mustangs in double figures in a blowout Twin Lakes Conference win Tuesday night.

McKenna Sievers added 15 and Laney Hogrefe and Kierra Jungers each had 10 for N-F.

Myra Stephan's 10 points led Emmetsburg.

Cherokee 67, Storm Lake 49

Laney Wolfswinkel and Kadyn Volkert each scored 19 points and Kenna Mongan chipped in with 18 for the Braves in Tuesday night's Lakes Conference victory.

Cherokee improves to 11-3 overall, while the Tornadoes fell to 8-8. No individual statistics were immediately available for Storm Lake.

Sioux Central 76, Alta-Aurelia 35

Bradi Krager's 18 points led three Rebels in double figures in Tuesday night's Twin Lakes Conference win.

Kendra Casey and Morgan Christian each added 14 for Sioux Central, which improved to 10-4 overall.

Brielle Engelmann's 12 points led the Warriors, who fell to 8-8.

Mason-NW Webster 55, East Sac County 44

Mary Bontrager scored a team-high 17 points as the Raiders dropped a Twin Lakes Conference game Tuesday night.

Makenna Steiger added 14 points for East Sac, which fell to 4-12 overall.

The Cougars improved to 11-5.