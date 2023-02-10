COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Abby Lee scored a game-high 22 points as the Bishop Heelan girls earned the Missouri River Athletic Conference title Friday night with a 79-46 road victory over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

Kenley Meis added 13 points and Brooklyn Stanley had 12 for the Crusaders, who finished with a 13-1 record in the conference, a game ahead of second-place Sioux City East.

The No. 3-ranked team in Iowa Class 4A, Heelan now stands at 19-1 overall.

The Lynx dropped to 11-9 overall.

The Crusaders close out the regular season at No. 9-ranked Council Bluffs Lewis Central on Monday.

Newell-Fonda 63, Ridge View 37

The Mustangs tuned up for another deep postseason run with a road win Friday night.

Mary Walker led a balanced Newell-Fonda scoring attack with 13 points. Laney Hogrefe added 10 points and Kierra Jungers had 9 for N-F, ranked No. 2 in Iowa Class 1A.

"This was a physical game where we were able to grind out a win," N-F head coach Dick Jungers said. "Our girls did a good job of finding the openings in the defense, but we were not always able to convert. I did love the balanced scoring as we had many people step up and make plays for us."

Shae Dutler's 13 points led Ridge View, which ended the regular season with a 11-9 record.

The Mustangs, which finished the regular season with a 19-2 record, will open post-season play on Tuesday against Glidden-Ralston at Newell. N-F, which lost in the semi-finals of last season's Class 1A state tournament, is the No. 1 seed in Region 2.

Ridge View's postseason also begins Tuesday with a Class 2A Region 3 quarterfinals matchup with Alta-Aurelia at Alta.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 40

The Warriors improved to 12-9 with a home win Friday night.

The Titans, ranked No. 9 in Class 4A, fell to 14-5.

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.

South Sioux City 60, Omaha Gross 42

Bailee Durant scored 27 points to lead the Cardinals to a road victory Friday night.

Brooklyn Heineman added 12 points for South Sioux City, which improved to 11-11.

Ponca 56, Homer 24

The Indians moved to 20-1 as they ended the regular season on the road Friday night.

Homer fell to 12-11.

Both teams open Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict play with first-round games Tuesday.

Wynot 61, Hartington-Newcastle 32

Amber Lawson scored 15 points and Kinslee Helmes and Myrah Sudbeck added 11 each as the Blue Devils finished their regular season with a 11-7 record Friday night.

No individual statistics were immediately for the Wildcats, whose regular season ended with a 11-9 mark.

Wynot opens postseason play against Howells-Dodge Tuesday in Nebraska Class D2, while Hartington-Newcastle starts the Class C2 subdistricts against Ponca Tuesday.