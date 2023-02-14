COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The Bishop Heelan girls closed out their regular season with a 59-45 win over Council Bluffs Lewis Central, giving head coach Darron Koolstra his 250th career victory.

Three Crusaders scored in double figures: Brooklyn Stanley (13): Abby Lee (12);Kenley Meis (11) and Jada Newburg (10).

Heelan, ranked No. 3 in Iowa Class 4A, finished the regular season 20-2, winning its last 19 games. The Crusaders, the top seed in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Association's Class 4A Region 3, opens postseason play at home on Saturday against either Le Mars or Storm Lake. The Bulldogs and Tornadoes meet in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday at Le Mars.

Lewis Central, ranked No. 9 in Class 4A, closed the regular season with a 13-6 record.

South Sioux City 54, Elkhorn 53

Bella Moret hit a 3-point shot with 6.7 seconds left to give the Cardinals the lead Monday night.

Brooklyn Heineman led South Sioux City with 20 points and Bailee Duran added 18.

The Cardinals finished the regular season with a 12-11 record.

West Central 48, Elk Point-Jefferson 37

Ashley Brewer scored 12 points and Bentlee Kollbaum added 11 as the Huskies lost on the road Monday night.

Elk Point-jefferson, which dropped to 13-4, closes out the regular season at Tea (13-4) Friday night.