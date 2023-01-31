Siouxland girls basketball: Heelan rolls past Unity

SIOUX CITY -- Jada Newberg scored 20 points and Kenley Meis added 17 as the Bishop Heelan girls rolled past Unity Christian 62-40 in a matchup of state-ranked teams Monday night.

Abby Lee chipped in with 10 points for the 14-2 Crusaders, ranked No. 3 in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's most recent Class 4A rankings.

Unity, 10th ranked in the IGHSAU Class 3A poll, fell to 13-4 overall. Gracie Schoonhoven topped the Knights in scoring Monday with 14 points.

Schoonhoven, a returning All-State selection, was 5-of-11 from the field as Heelan held the senior well below her season average of 24.3 points per game.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Sioux City East 43

Senior Payton Hardy scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Warriors to an upset victory over the rival Black Raiders Monday night.

The loss dropped East out of a first-place tie with Bishop Heelan for the lead in the Missouri River Conference.

Payton Schermerhorn added 15 points and Alexa Trover had 11 for SB-L, who improved to 8-4 in the conference and 9-7 overall.

East, ranked No. 11 in the IGHSAU's Class 5A poll, fell to 13-3 overall and 9-2 in the league, a game behind 10-1 Heelan.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Black Raiders.

Remsen St. Mary's 59, Storm Lake St. Mary's 16

Mya Bunkers scored 21 points and Carmindee Ricke added 15 as the No. 4-ranked Hawks rolled to a non-conference win Monday night.

Remsen St. Mary's improved to 16-1, while the Panthers fell to 2-11.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Storm Lake St. Mary's.

Hinton 51, Trinity Christian 24

Bailey Boeve's 14 points led three Blackhawks in double figures in Monday night's War Eagle Conference victory.

Aubree Lake and Ashlyn Kovarna each had 10 for No. 13-ranked Hinton, which improved to 14-3.

Anna Postma and Karyn Uittenboogard had six points each for the Tigers, who fell to 7-9.

Ponca 57, Winside 21

Gracen Evans scored 10 points and Samantha Ehlers and Abbie Hrouda each had eight as the Indians won a first-round game in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament Monday night.

Hannah Gubbels led Winside with 10 points.

MMCRU 63, Western Christian 61

The Royals improved to 12-4 after escaping with a road victory Monday night.

Keana Wynja scored 15 points and Breya Van Kley added 12 for the Wolfpack, which fell to 3-14.

No individual statistics were immediately available for MMCRU.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 80, Sioux Central 30

Haylee Stokes scored 23 points and Jordyn Stokes added 21 as the top-ranked Class 3A Midgets blasted the No. 14-ranked Rebels.

Bradi Krager scored 10 points to lead Sioux Central, which fell to 12-5. The Midgets improved to 17-0.