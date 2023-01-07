Siouxland girls basketball roundup: Heelan, South Sioux win, Unity knocks off St. Mary's

HARRISBURG, S.D. -- Brooklyn Stanley recorded 18 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead Bishop Heelan to a 50-40 win over Harrisburg in an interstate matchup between ranked girls basketball teams.

Abby Lee added 12 points and seven rebounds and Jada Newberg had 10 points for the Crusaders, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A in this week's Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union poll.

Kayleigh Hybertson had 12 points and nine rebounds for Harrisburg, ranked No. 4 in Class AA in the most recent South Dakota Prep Media poll. Abby Flanagan 11 points

Heelan improved to 6-2, while the Tigers fell to 4-1.

South Sioux City 59, Norfolk 53

Brooklyn Heineman scored 16 points to lead the Cardinals to victory Saturday.

Abbi Aitken added 10 points for South Sioux, which improved to 3-5.

Tasha Eisenhauer's 14 points led the Panthers, who fell to 1-9.

Viborg-Hurley 62, Dakota Valley 37

Denae Mach scored 20 points and Coral Mason added 16 for the Cougars Friday night.

Sophie Tuttle topped Dakota Valley's scoring with nine points and Emerson Mead added seven. The Panthers fell to 1-6, while V-H improved to 5-1.

Unity Christian 69, Remsen St. Mary's

Tyra Schuiteman scored a team-high 23 points for the Knights as they handed the Hawks their first loss of the season in a battle of state-ranked teams Friday night.

Three other Unity players scored in double-figures: Gracie Schoonhoven (15): Cassady Dekkers (12); and Jadyn Hofmeyer (10).

Mya Bunkers led the Hawks with 16 points.

Unity, the No. 3 ranked Class 3A team in this week's IGHSAU's poll, improved to 6-1. Remsen St. Mary's, ranked No. 4 in Class IA, fell to 8-1.

Hinton 69, Gehlen Catholic 35

Ashlyn Kovarna scored 17 points to lead the Blackhawks to a War Eagle Conference victory at home Friday night.

McKenna Nuzum added 15 points for Hinton, which improved to 6-2 overall.

Rysaiah Sitzman scored 12 points and Miyah Whitehead added 10 for the Jays, who fell to 2-7 overall.

Ponca 54, Bloomfield 25

Gracen Evans scored 13 points and Samantha Ehlers added 12 for the Indians, who improved to 9-1 Friday night.

Bloomfield, which fell to 5-6, was led by Madison Abbenhaus's seven points.

Kingsley-Pierson 69, MVAOCOU 51

Freshman Sydney Doeschot scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Panthers to a Western Valley Conference victory at home Friday night.

Avery Schroeder added 13 points and MaKenna Bowman had 10 for K-P, which improved to 8-3 overall.

Reagan Seuntjens led the Rams with 15 points. Makynlee Yockey added 10 points for MVAOCOU, which fell to 5-4.

West Monona 62, River Valley 34

The Spartans stayed unbeaten with a Western Valley Conference victory Friday night.

West Monona, the No. 10th ranked team in Class 2A in this week's IGHSAU poll, improved to 7-0.

Maddie Thomas and Myah Dausel each scored 12 points for the Wolverines, who fell to 4-5.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Spartans.

MMCRU 61, South O'Brien 35

Three players scored in double figures as the Royals won a War Eagle Conference victory Friday night.

Kora Alesch led MMCRU (4-2) with 18 points, followed by Avery Schlenger (16); and Isabelle Olson (14).

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wolverines, who fell to 0-9.

West Sioux 53, Trinity Christian 50

Addi Dekkers scored 18 points to lead the Falcons to a close win Friday night.

Mia Danielson added 12 points and 10 rebounds Molly Hulshof had 12 points and nine boards for West Sioux, which improved to 3-4.

Three players -- Makiah De Jager (12); Maesa Cleveringa (11); and Madelyn Vis (10) scored in double-figures for the Tigers, who fell to 4-4.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 57, Sioux Center 51

Madison Brouwer scored 21 points to lead the Generals in a Siouxland Conference battle of state-ranked teams Friday night.

Zoe Ackerman added 13 points and Marissa Ackerman had 10 for S-O, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A in this week's IGHSAU poll. The Generals improved to 7-1 overall.

Sioux Center, which entered the Class 3A rankings this week at No. 14, fell to 7-1 overall. No individual statistics were immediately available for the Warriors.

Okoboji 62, MOC-Floyd Valley 61

Amanda Hulstein's 21 points led the Dutchmen, which narrowly dropped a non-conference game Friday night.

Maya Immeker added 13 points and Madison Pottebaum had 11 for MOC-Floyd Valley, which fell to 4-5.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Pioneers, who improved to 5-6.

Newell-Fonda 67, Pocahontas 47

Four players scored in double figures for the No. 2 ranked Mustangs, who improved to 7-1 Friday night.

McKenna Sievers led with 14 points, followed by Mary Walker and Laney Hogrefe (12 each) and Kierra Jungers (11).

Carly Janssen's 13 points led the Indians, who fell to 6-2.

Harris-Lake Park 48, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

The Wolves improved to 2-4 as the Hawks stayed winless, dropping to 0-6.

Abby Douma led H-M-S with 14 points and Kylee Schiphoff added 10.