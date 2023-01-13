Siouxland girls basketball roundup: Sioux City East bests Le Mars; Dakota Valley falls to Canton

SIOUX CITY -- Freshman guard Trishelle Miller poured in 28 points to lead the Sioux City East girls to a 61-56 victory over Le Mars Thurday night.
Miller was 9-of-13 from the field, and 3-of-5 on three-pointers as the Black Raiders outshot the Bulldogs 58.7% to 43.3%.
Freshman Hudsyn Ranschau added 17 points, hitting 5-of-10 trey attempts, as East shot 40% as a team from downtown. Junior Alexandera Flattery chipped in with 10 points, a team-high eight rebounds and four assists.
Sarah Brown's 18 points led Le Mars. Metta Skov added 14 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who slipped to 7-5 overall.
East, ranked No. 14 in Iowa Class 5A, improved to 9-1 overall.
Canton 60, Dakota Valley 57
Three Panthers scored in double figures as they dropped a Dakota XII Conference game Thursday night.
Dakota Valley sophomore Emersen Mead led with 18 points, followed by Melina Snoozy with 13 and Jorga Vandenhul with 11.
The Panthers dropped to 2-8 overall.
Remsen St. Mary's 57, West Sioux 37
Whitney Jensen's 17 points led three players in double-figure scoring as the Hawks won a War Eagle Conference win Thursday night.
Carmindee Ricke added 13 points and Mya Bunkers had 12 for St. Mary's, ranked No. 4 in Iowa Class IA.
The Hawks improved to 10-1, while the Falcons slipped to 4-6. No individual statistics were immediately available for West Sioux.
Alcester-Hudson 44, Akron-Westfield 40
Elly Doering scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Cubs to a non-conference victory Thursday night.
Three Westerners scored in double figures: akenzie Hughes and Addison Naslund (11 each); and Allie Swoyer (10).
A-H improved to 4-5, while A-W slipped to 3-7.
Cherokee 74, East Sac County 54
Kenna Mongan scored 25 points to lead the No. 7 Class 3A Braves to a non-conference win Thursday night.
Laney Wolfswinkel added 19 points and Kadyn Volkert had 15 for Cherokee, which improved to 8-2.
Mary Bontrager's 12 points oed three Raiders in double figures. Makenna Steiger added 11 and Sarah Bontrager had 10 for East Sac, which fell to 2-9.
West Bend-Mallard 65, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 59
Hailey Stalzer scored 27 points and Kierstin Montag added 22 to lead the Wolverines to a non-conference win Thursday night.
Abby Douma put in 17 points and Gracie Knobloch added 14 for the Hawks, who slipped to 0-9. WB-M improved to 5-4.
Storm Lake 72, Alta-Aurelia 49
Freshman Avery DeHaan's 20 points led three players in double-figure scoring as the Tornadoes won a non-conference victory Thursday night.
Maddy Raveling added 13 points and Amy Slight had 10 for Storm Lake, which moved to 7-4.
Brielle Engelmann scored 15 points and Ella Nielsen added 10 for the Warriors, who fell to 7-4.
Wakefield 49, Lawton-Bronson 43
The Trojans improved to 8-5 with a non-conference victory Thursday night. The Eagles fell to 4-8 overall.
No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.