Siouxland girls basketball roundup: Unity's Schoonhoven has record-breaking night; South Sioux, East, Heelan, Le Mars all victorious

Miyah Whitehead scored 10 points to lead the Jays, who fell to 3-7.

Hinton 54, Sheldon 31

Freshman Bailey Boeve scored 27 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Blackhawks to a non-conference victory Tuesday night.

Ashlyn Kovarna added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Hinton, which improved to 9-2 overall.

Claire Johnson had seven points for the Orabs, who fell to 3-9.

Kingsley-Pierson 52, Lawton-Bronson 39

Freshman Sydney Doeschot scored a game-high 26 point to lead the Panthers to a Western Valley Conference victory Tuesday night.

Quin Roan had 10 points to lead the Eagles, who fell to 4-7 overall. K-P improved to 9-4.

River Valley 48, Siouxland Christian 36

Jacy Jacobson scored 15 points to lead the Wolverines to a Western Valley Conference win Tuesday night.

Addisyn Goettsch added 10 points for River Valley, which improved to 5-5 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Eagles, who fell to 0-8 overall.

West Sioux 56, Akron-Westfield 54

The Falcons improved to 4-5 overall as they edged the Westerners in a War Eagle Conference game Tuesday night.

Makenzie Hughes led the Westerners with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Alyssa Nemesio added 17 points for A-W, which fell to 3-6 overall.

Vermillion 54, Madison 26

Brooke Jensen scored 17 points to lead the Tanagers Tuesday night.

Chandler Cleveland added 14 points for Vermillion.

MVAOCOU 60, Ridge View 44

Three players scored in double figures to lead the Rams to a Western Valley Conference victory Tuesday night.

Reagan Seuntjens led with 16 points, followed by Ashley Rosener and Mya Goslar with 13 each.

Trista Ohlmeier grabbed 17 rebounds for MVAOCOU, which improved to 7-4. No individual statistics were immediately available for the Raptors, who fell to 3-7.

Cherokee 63, Storm Lake 44

Kenna Mongan's 21 points led three Braves in scoring in a Lakes Conference victory Tuesday night.

Laney Wolfswinkel and Kadyn Volkert each had 13 points for 7-2 Cherokee, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Tornadoes, who fell to 6-4.



Hartington Cedar Catholic 44, Wynot 35

Makenna Noecker scored 21 points to lead the Trojans in a matchup between state-ranked Northeast Nebraska rivals.





Laney Kathol added 11 points for Cedar, ranked No. 7 in Class D1 in the Omaha World-Herald's ranking this week.

Wynot, ranked No. 4 in Class D2, was led by Amber Larson's 13 points.

The Blue Devils fell to 7-3, while the Trojans improved to 10-2.

Harris-Lake Park 56, South O'Brien 29

Payton Reimers's 27 points led three Wolves in double figures Tuesday night.

Kelsey Ehret added 17 points and Kendal Niemeier had 10 for Harris-Lake Park, which improved to 3-4.

The Wolverines fell to 0-10.

MMCRU 39, Trinity Christian 33

The Royals improved to 4-2 with a victory Tuesday night.

Anna Postma scored nine points for Trinity, which fell to 4-4.

No individual statistics were immediately available for MMCRU.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 64, Spencer 44

Haylee Stokes's 21 points led three E-LC players in double figures as the Midgets handed the Tigers their first loss of the season Tuesday night.

The Class 3A top-ranked Midgets improved to 11-0.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Spencer, which fell to 6-1.

Newell-Fonda 66, Sioux Central 50

Mary Walker scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Mustangs to a Twin Lakes Conference victory Tuesday night.

Isabel Bartek added 11 points for N-F, which moved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in conference.

Morgan Chistinan scored 15 points and Brady Kreiger added 14 for the Rebels.