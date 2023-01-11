Siouxland girls basketball roundup: Unity's Schoonhoven sets career scoring record; South Sioux, East, Heelan, Le Mars posts wins

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Gracie Schoonhoven's game-high 29 points led Unity Christian to a 70-40 victory over Boyden-Hull Tuesday night as the senior guard set a school record for career scoring.
With her ninth point, the All-State performer passed her older sister, Janie Schoonhoven (1,637 points) on the career scoring list. Gracie now has 1,658 career points.
Schoonhover also grabbed 10 rebounds and five steals for the Knights, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A. Cassady Dekkers added 11 points for the Knights, who raised their record to 7-2.
Avery Noble scored 18 points and Ashtyn Kelderman added 15 for the Comets, who fell to 2-8.
South Sioux City 53, Sioux City North 27
Three players scored in double figures as the Cardinals led from start to finish Tuesday night.
South Sioux City jumped out to a 14-2 first quarter lead and increased their margin to 30-10 at halftime.
Freshman Bailee Durant led the way with 11 points, followed by Brooklyn Heineman and Abbie Aiken with 10 apiece for the Cardinals, who improved to 5-5.
Senior Sydney Rexius's nine points led the Stars, who fell to 2-8. Senior Hannah Mogensen and freshman Jaeden Brower each had five rebounds.
Bishop Heelan 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37
Junior guard Brooklyn Stanley's 19 points led three Crusaders in double figures as Heelan improved to 6-2 Tuesday night.
Lauryn Peck added 11 points and Maddie Demke had 10 for Heelan, ranked No. 4 in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's (IGHSAU) latest Class 4A poll.
Senior Payton Hardy 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Wartriors fell to 2-6 overall.
Sioux City East 70, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 52
Three Black Raiders scored in double figures as East raised its overall record to 8-1 Tuesday night.
Junior Alexandra Flattery and freshman Trishelle Miller led East with 17 points apiece. Freshmen Hudsyn Ranschau and Haevyn Ranschau added 15 points and 11 points, respectively, for the Raiders, ranked No. 14 in the IGHSAU's latest Class 5A.
Flattery pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds and Miller dished out a team-high six assists.
Emily Pomernackas and Addie Naughton had 12 points each for the Lynx, who fell to 7-4.
Ponca 72, Wakefield 24
Samantha Ehlers scored 21 points and Ashlyn Kingsbury added 18 for the Indians, who raised their overall record to 10-1.
Ellie McAfee added 10 points for Ponca, ranked No. 5 in Class D2 in the Omaha World Herald's latest rankings.
Jordan Metzler and Alex Arenas scored nine points each for Wakefiled, which fell to 7-5.
Le Mars 70, MOC-Floyd Valley 58
Three players scored in double figures to lead the Bulldogs to victory Tuesday night.
Zoe Wittkop led with 16 points and Metta Skov and Madi Huls aded 14 apiece for Le Mars, which improved to 7-4.
Lili Fleming and Adyson Jeltemas scored 13 points each and Amanda Hulstein added 10 for the Dutchmen, who fell to 4-6.
Remsen St. Mary's 61, Gehlen Catholic 26
Whitney Jensen's 20 points led three players in double figures as the Hawks raised their record to 9-1 overall Tuesday night.
Miyah Whitehead scored 10 points to lead the Jays, who fell to 3-7.
Hinton 54, Sheldon 31
Freshman Bailey Boeve scored 27 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Blackhawks to a non-conference victory Tuesday night.
Ashlyn Kovarna added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Hinton, which improved to 9-2 overall.
Claire Johnson had seven points for the Orabs, who fell to 3-9.
Kingsley-Pierson 52, Lawton-Bronson 39
Freshman Sydney Doeschot scored a game-high 26 point to lead the Panthers to a Western Valley Conference victory Tuesday night.
Quin Roan had 10 points to lead the Eagles, who fell to 4-7 overall. K-P improved to 9-4.
River Valley 48, Siouxland Christian 36
Jacy Jacobson scored 15 points to lead the Wolverines to a Western Valley Conference win Tuesday night.
Addisyn Goettsch added 10 points for River Valley, which improved to 5-5 overall.
No individual statistics were imediately available for the Eagles, who fell to 0-8 overall.
West Sioux 56, Akron-Westfield 54
The Falcons improved to 4-5 overall as they edged the Westerners in a War Eagle Conference game Tuesday night.
Makenzie Hughes led the Westerners with 19 poitns and 12 rebounds. Alyssa Nemesio added 17 points for A-W, which fell to 3-6 overall.
Vermillion 54, Madson 26
Brooke Jensen scored 17 points to lead the Tanagers Tuesday night.
Chandler Cleveland added 14 points for Vermillion.
MVAOCOU 60, Ridge View 44
Three players scored in double figures to lead the Rams to a Western Valley Conference victory Tuesday night.
Reagan Seuntjens led with 16 poitns, followed by Ashley Rosener and Mya Goslar with 13 each.
Trista Ohlmeier grabbed 17 rebounds for MVAOCOU, which improved to 7-4. No individual statistics were immediately available for the Raptors, who fell to 3-7.
Cherokee 63, Storm Lake 44
Kenna Mongan's 21 points led three Braves in scoring in a Lakes Conference victory Tuesday night.
Laney Wolfswinkel and Kadyn Volkert each had 13 points for 7-2 Cherokee, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A.
Hartington Cedar Catholic 44, Wynot 35
Harris-Lake Park 56, South O'Brien 29
Payton Reimers's 27 points led three Wolves in double figures Tuesday night.
Kelsey Ehret added 17 points and Kendal Niemeier had 10 for Harris-Lake Park, which improved to 3-4.
The Wolverines fell to 0-10.
MMCRU 39, Trinity Christian 33
The Royals improved to 4-2 with a victory Tuesday night.
Anna Postma scored nine points for Trinity, which fell to 4-4.
No individual statistics were imediately available for MMCRU.
Estherville-Lincoln Central 64, Spencer 44
Haylee Stokes's 21 points led three E-LC players in double figures as the Midgets handed the Tigers their first loss of the season Tuesday night.
The Class 3A top-ranked Midgets improved to 11-0.
No individual statistics were imediately available for Spencer, which fell to 6-1.