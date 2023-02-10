SIOUX CITY -- Junior Kiah Davis recorded a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Sioux City West girls to a 70-51 upset victory over No. 12-ranked Spencer at home Thursday night.

Kimber Buhman added 11 points and Hannah Burge had 10 for the Wolverines, who improved to 9-12.

After the first quarter ended in a 15-15 tie, West outscored Spencer 14-7 in the second quarter, 21-16 in the third period and 20-13 in the final stanza to take control of the game.

Spencer, the No. 12 team in Class 4A, falls to 15-5. No individual statistics were immediately available for the Tigers.

South Sioux City 57, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42

Freshman Bailey Durant scored 21 points and junior Brooklyn Heineman added 16 to lead the Cardinals to a home win Thursday night.

South Sioux City improved to 10-11, while the Warriors fell to 11-9.

No individual statistics were immediately available for SB-L.

Le Mars 54, Storm Lake 36

Metta Skov's 16 points led the Bulldogs to a road win Thursday night.

Le Mars improved to 11-9.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Tornadoes, who fell to 8-11.

West Sioux 45, Lawton-Bronson 33

Khiya Williams' 10 points topped the scoring for the Eagles in their road loss Thursday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Falcons, who closed out the regular season with a 9-12 record.

Lawton-Bronson enters post-season play with a 6-14 mark.

Wisner-Pilger 53, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 36

Berniece Mccorkindale scored 12 points and Mallory Eriksen added 10 in the Bears loss on the road Thursday night.

L-C-C fell to 9-14, while the Gators improved to 11-10.