ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Senior All-Stater Gracie Schoonhoven poured in a game-high 27 point and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Unity Christian past Spencer 64-52 in a battle of state ranked teams Monday night.

Cassady Dekkers and Jadyn Hofmeyer each added 11 points for the Knights, ranked No. 10 in Iowa Class 3A.

Jerra Merchant's 17 points led the Tigers, ranked No. 15 in Class 4A.

Unity, which closes out the regular season on the road against MMCRU Tuesday, improves to 15-5.

Spencer, which travels to Sioux City West on Thursday, falls to 15-4.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Cherokee 28

Payton Hardy recorded a double-double with a game-high 18 points and game-high 13 rebounds to lead the Warriors to a non-conference win at home Monday night.

Payton Schermerhorn added nine points and nine rebounds for SB-L, which improved to 11-8.

Laney Wolfswinkel scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Braves, who fell to 11-9.

Kingsley-Pierson 38, Westwood 31

Freshman Sydney Doeschot scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Panthers to the Western Valley Conference Championship Saturday night, handing No. 5 Westwood its first loss of the season.

Senior MaKenna Bowman added nine bounds and six rebounds for K-P, which improved to 15-4.

Sophomore Ashlyn Davis scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Rebels, who fell to 18-1.

Pender 52, Clarkson/Leigh 39

Maya Dolliver scored 17 points and Avery Wegner added 14 to lead the Pendragons in the East Husker Conference Consolation Final Saturday night.

Pender, which lost to Oakland-Craig 43-39 to Oakland-Craig in the tournament semifinals on Thursday, improved to 20-3.

Carroll Kemper Catholic 56, Sioux City North

Senior Sydney Rexius scored a team-high 19 points as the Stars dropped a non-conference game Monday night.

Natalie Rssmussen had a team-high six rebounds for North, which fell to 4-15. The Knights improved to 11-8.

Hinton 69, River Valley 35

Ashlyn Kovarna scored 15 points to lead the Blackhawks to a non-conference win Monday night.

Hinton, ranked No. 11 in Class 2A, improved to 17-3.

Jacy Jacobson's 11 points led the Wolverines, who fell to 6-12.

Rock Valley 58, MOC-Floyd Valley 41

The Rockets improved to 8-10 with a Siouxland Conference win at home Monday night.

Amanda Hulstein and Maya Immeker added 9 points each for the Dutchmen, who fell to 7-12.

Check back at siouxcityjournal.com for more recaps of area high school girls and boys basketball games.