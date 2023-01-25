Siouxland girls high school basketball roundup: Sioux City East beats Sioux City West, West Monona outlasts West Sioux, Dakota Valley wins non-conference game

Returning Class 3A First-Team All-Stater Gracie Schoonhoven scored 19 points to lead Unity, which was ranked No. 2 in the IGHSAU's Class 3A poll last week.

Cassady Dekkers added 13 points for the Knights, who fell to 10-3. The Warriors improved to 12-2.

Cori Harald added 14 points for Sioux Center, ranked No. 11 in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's most recent Class 3A poll.