Siouxland girls high school basketball roundup: Sioux City East beats Sioux City West, West Monona outlasts West Sioux, Dakota Valley wins non-conference game

SIOUX CITY — Trishelle Miller's 25 points led three Sioux City East girls in double figures as the Black Raiders, the No. 11 team in Iowa Class 5A, posted a 70-57 crosstown win over Sioux City West Monday night.
Miller, a freshman guard, was 10-of-19 from the field, including 2-of-8 from beyond the three-point line.
Junior Alexandra Flattery added 21 points and Haevyn Ranschau recorded a double-double with 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds for East, which raised its record to 7-0 in the Missouri River Conference and 11-2 overall.
No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wolverines, who fell to 4-6 in the conference and 6-9 overall.
Carmindee Ricke added 17 points and Claire Schroeder had 10 for Remsen St. Mary's, which improved to 5-1 in the conference and 14-1 overall. The Hawks, ranked No. 4 in Iowa Class 1A, are tied with West Sioux for second place in the War Eagle, a game behind leader Unity Christian, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A.
Emily Mutombo's 11 points led H-M-S, which fell to 0-7 in the league and 1-12 overall.
West Monona 69, West Sioux 63
Kacy Miller scored 18 points in the Spartans' non-conference victory Monday night.
Brooklyn Pekarek added 15 points and Jalyn Struble had 11 for West Monona, which improved to 10-5.
Mia Danielson scored a game-high 23 points and Molly Hulshof added 14 for the Falcons, who slipped to 7-7.
Sioux Center 71, Unity Christian 46
Willow Bleeker poured in a game-high 27 points to lead the Warriors past the Knights in a battle of state-ranked teams Saturday night.
Cori Harald added 14 points for Sioux Center, ranked No. 11 in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's most recent Class 3A poll.
Returning Class 3A First-Team All-Stater Gracie Schoonhoven scored 19 points to lead Unity, which was ranked No. 2 in the IGHSAU's Class 3A poll last week.
Cassady Dekkers added 13 points for the Knights, who fell to 10-3. The Warriors improved to 12-2.
Dakota Valley 51, Scotland 37
Eighth grader Melina Snoozy scored 16 points to lead the Panthers to a non-conference win Saturday night.
Senior Jorja Vandenhul added 12 points for Dakota Valley, which improved to 4-8.
Wakefield 63, Homer 47
The Trojans moved to 11-5 with a home victory Monday night.
Rylie Harris, Ali Albrecht and Bradie Johnson topped Homer's scoring with 10 points apiece. The Knights fell to 8-8.
No individual statistics were immediately available for Wakefield.
MMCRU 49, River Valley 45
Three Royals scored in double figures in Monday night's non-conference win.
Kora Alesch led with 18 points, followed by Jadyn Young (12) and Avery Schlenger (10).
Maddie Thomas scored 14 points and Myah Dausel added 12 for the Wolverines, who fell to 6-8. MMCRU improved to 8-4.
Akron-Westfield 45, Lawton-Bronson 29
Makenzie Hughes' 18 points led three Westerners in double figures in Monday night's non-conference win.
Alyssa Nemesio added 16 points and Addison Naslund had 10 for A-W, which improved to 7-8.
No individual statistics were immediately available for the Eagles, who fell to 4-13.
Trinity Christian 51, Woodbury Central 40
Makiah De Jager's 12 points led the Tigers as they improved to 5-7 with a non-conference victory Monday night.
No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wildcats, who fell to 2-12.
Cherokee 62, Manson-NW Webster 43
Laney Wolfswinkel's 19 points led three Braves in double figures in Monday night's non-conference win.
Kadyn Volkert added 16 points and Kenna Mongan had 12 for Cherokee, which improved to 10-3.
