SIOUX CITY -- Sophomore Trelyn White's hat trick helped carry Bishop Heelan to a 5-0 win over Sioux City East in a battle of state-ranked girls soccer teams Tuesday night.

Jada Newberg and Lauryn Peck also scored goals for the Crusaders, who improved to 5-2.

East, ranked No. 13 in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Class 3A poll this week, suffered its first loss of the season, falling to 3-1.

Heelan, ranked No. 10 in the IGHSA's Class 1A poll, beat the No. 8-ranked Class 2A team, Bondurant-Farrar, 2-1, Saturday at the ADM Tourney in Adel. Newberg and White each scored a goal in the contest.

Sioux City North 7, Le Mars 0

The Stars evened their record at 3-3, while the Bulldogs fell to 4-4.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 12, Sioux City West 4

Freshman Jaida Douch recorded a hat trick as the Wolverines dropped a Missouri River Athletic Conference game Tuesday night.

Freshman Baylee Reyers scored the other goal for West, which fell to 2-4 overall. The Lynx improved to 5-4.

Council Bluffs Jefferson 5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

The Warriors dropped a MRAC contest on the road Tuesday night.

SB-L slipped to 3-4, while the Yellow Jackets improved to 5-4.

Ralston 2, South Sioux City 0

The Cardinals slipped to 0-6 after dropping a home game Tuesday night.

South Sioux City has yet to score a goal this season.

West Sioux 3, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1

Sophomore Addison Westergard scored a pair of goals to lead the Falcons to a Northwest Iowa Soccer League win Tuesday night.

Amya Topete also scored a goal for the Falcons, who improved to 3-1. Goalkeeper Shauna Salker recorded eight saves in picking up the win.

Junior Kylie Blankespoor scored the lone goal for the Nighthawks, who fell to 0-5.

Spencer 10, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Junior Saddie Kahley recorded a hat trick as the Tirgers dominated the Northwest Iowa Soccer League contest Tuesday night.

Senior Mary Matthiesen had four assists for Spencer, which improved to 6-1.

The Orabs fell to 1-3.

Sioux Center 4, Unity Christian 0

The Warriors improved to 3-2, while the Knights slipped to 3-4 in Northwest Iowa Soccer League action Tuesday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.