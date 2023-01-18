Siouxland high school boys basketball roundup: Remsen St. Mary's cruises by MMCRU, North defeats Lawton-Bronson

SIOUX CITY — Collin Homan's 17 point led three Remsen St. Mary's boys in double figures as the Hawks cruised to a 55-37 War Eagle Conference win over MMCRU Monday night.

Jaxon Bunkers and Cael Ortmann each added 11 points for Remsen St. Mary's, ranked No. 7 in the Iowa High School Athletic Union's latest Class 1A poll. The Hawks improved to 5-0 in the conference and 9-1 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Royals, who fell to 2-5 in the league and 3-7 overall.

Sioux City North 54, Lawton-Bronson 37

Zach Hesse scored 15 points and snared seven rebounds to lead the North to a road win Monday night.

Carson Strohbeen contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals and Noah Conley added seven points and five assists for the Stars, who improved to 3-7.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Eagles, who slipped to 3-11.

Gehlen Catholic 83, Woodbury Central 19

Keaten Bonderson scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Jays to a blowout victory in non-conference action Monday night.

Drake DeRocher added 10 points for Gehlen, which improved to 10-2.

Drew Kluender's five points topped the scoring for the Wildcats, who fell to 2-9.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 56, Plainview 33

Jake Rath scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Bears to a non-conference win Monday night.

Tyler Olson added 15 points for L-C-C, ranked No. 7 in the Omaha World Herald's Nebraska Class 2A poll this week.

The Bears improved to 10-4, while the Pirates fell to 3-10.

Wynot 54, Pender 53

Zack Foxhoven's team-high 20 points helped the Blue Devils squeak past the Pendragons Monday night.

Joseph Sudbeck added 11 points for Wynot, which improved to 9-2.

Aiden Beckman led Pender with 20 points. Gannon Walsh added 11 and Trevor Trimble had 10 for the Pendragons, who fell to 3-11.

Harris-Lake Park 79, Trinity Christian 31

Eli Robinson's 18 points led three Wolves in double figures as they cruised to a War Eagle Conference win Monday night.

Tyce Gunderson added 15 points and Lucas Ahrenstorff had 10 for Harris-Lake Park, which improved to 3-5.

Eli Klein's 11 points led the Tigers, who fell to 1-10.

West Monona 57, Logan-Magnolia 46

The Spartans evened their record at 6-6 with a non-conference victory Monday night.

Wes Vana's 17 points led the Panthers, who slipped to 1-12.

No individual statistics were immediately available for West Monona.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 78, Newell-Fonda 69

Owen Larson scored 31 points to lead the Midgets as they handed the Mustangs their second loss of the season.

Carter Sievers scored a game-high 33 points for Newell-Fonda, which also received 11 each from Mason Dicks and Ryan Greenfield.

The Mustangs fell to 6-2, while the Midgets raised their record to 6-5.