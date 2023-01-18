Siouxland high school girls basketball roundup: Sioux City North downs Lawton-Bronson; Remsen St. Mary's, Pender win as well

SIOUX CITY — Senior Sydney Rexius scored 19 points to lead the Sioux City North girls to a 55-47 non-conference victory over Lawton-Bronson Monday night.

Rexius, who was 5-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the three-point line, and 7-of-8 from the free throw strip, added five rebounds and four assists, was

Senior Hannah Mogensen contributed 14 points and junior Natalie Rasmussen grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds for the Stars, who improved to 3-10 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Eagles, who fell to 4-10.

Remsen St. Mary's 52, MMCRU 30

Carmindee Ricke scored 17 points and Whitney Jensen added 15 to lead the Hawks to a War Eagle Conference win Monday night.

Remsen-St. Mary's, ranked No. 4 in Iowa Class IA, improved to 4-1 in the conference and 12-1 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Royals, who dropped to 4-2 in the league and 7-3 overall.

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 49, Woodbury Central 41

Miyah Whitehead scored 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as the Jays held on to a non-conference win at home Monday night.

Rysaiah Sitzmann added 12 points for Gehlen, which improved to 5-9.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wildcats, who slipped to 2-10.

Pender 31, Wynot 27

Madalyn Dolliver scored 16 points to lead the Pendragons in a tight battle of state ranked teams Monday night.

Pender, ranked No. 5 in the Omaha World Herald's latest Nebraska Class C2 poll, improved to 14-2.

Kinslee Heimes' 10 points Wynot, ranked No. 5 in Class D2. The Blue Devils fell to 8-6 overall.

Logan-Magnolia 53, West Monona 42

Abby Wessel and Brooklyn Pekarek each scored 14 points as the Spartans dropped a non-conference contest Monday night.

West Monona, which dropped out of the IGHHAU rankings this week, fell to 9-3.

The Panthers improved to 9-3.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 74, Newell-Fonda 58

Haylee Stokes scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Midgets in a matchup of state ranked teams Monday night.

Mary Walker's 20 points led the Mustangs, ranked No. 2 in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's latest Class 1A poll. Kierra Jungers added 15 for N-F, which lost to the top-ranked Class 3A team for the second time this month.

The Midgets, who nipped the Mustangs on the road 61-59 on Jan. 5, improved to 13-0. The Mustangs fell to 8-2, with both losses coming at the hands of the Midgets, the defending Class 3A champions.

Trinity Christian 49, Harris-Lake Park

Karyn Uittenboogard's 16 points led three Tigers in double figures as they won a War Eagle conference contest Monday night.

Anna Postma and Makiah De Jager added 11 points each for Trinity, which improved to 2-4 in the league and 5-6 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wolves, who dropped to 2-1 in the conference and 3-7 overall.