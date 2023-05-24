Wednesday
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
BASEBALL: Harlan Comm. at Sioux City East, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: at Heelan, 7 p.m.
BOYS STATE TENNIS: State tournament, Waterloo
Thursday
BASEBALL: Le Mars at Council Bluffs Lincoln (DH), 4/6 p.m.; Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan (DH, Briar Cliff University), 4/6 p.m.; Council Bluffs Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH), 5:30/7 p.m.; Sioux City West at Sioux City East (DH), 5:30/7 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Le Mars at Council Bluffs Lincoln (DH), 5:30/7 p.m.; Council Bluffs Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH), 5:30/7 p.m.; Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan (DH, Scheels Field, Riverside Park), 5:30/7 p.m.; Sioux City West at Sioux City East (DH), 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: State tournament, Ankeny (Otter Creek Course), 9 a.m.