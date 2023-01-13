Siouxland women's college basketball roundup: Dordt drops its first game; Briar Cliff moves up to 2nd; Morningside wins in double overtime

CRETE, Neb. — The No.3 Dordt women's basketball team dropped its first game of the season, falling to Doane 71-66 in a conference road match-up Wednesday night.

The game was tight through the first three quarters, as the largest lead for either team was four points.

A three-pointer by Macey Nielson gave Dordt a 54-52 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Defenders proceeded to score the first eight points of the fourth quarter, finished off with a Schoonhoven free throw, to give the visitors their largest lead, 62-52, with six minutes left to play. Dordt's defense held the Tigers scoreless for nearly five minutes.

Back came Doane, however, as Rylie Rice converted a pair of free throws and knocked down a three-pointer as the Tigers went on an 11-0 run to retake the lead, 63-62, just two minutes later. The teams traded baskets over the next two minutes. After a Schoonhoven basket put Dordt up for the final time, 66-65, Doane closed the game by scoring the final six points to get the win. Rice converted a three-point play to put the Tigers in front for good and then made a couple of free throws with 49 seconds left to make it a two possession game.

The Defenders, who shot 42% for the game and had just one quarter, the first, where they shot 50% or better, were held to their season-low point total. Dordt turned the ball voer 18 times, their second-highest total of the season

Dordt's Karly Gustafson finished a rebound shy of another double-double, scoring 20 points to go with nine boards. Janie Schoonhoven added 13 points and seven rebounds, giving the Defenders two players in double figures. Macy Sievers dished out a game-high six assists and pulled down five rebounds.

Mak Hatcliff scored a game-high 21 points for Doane, and Macy Holtz and Rylie Rice netted 16 points each.

Dordt falls to 10-1 in the GPAC and 16-1 overall. The Defenders hold a one-game lead over its next opponent, Briar Cliff, at the mid-point of the league season.

Doane improved to 5-6 in the conference, 11-6 overall.

Briar Cliff 70, Jamestown 66

Konnor Sudmann and Payton Slaughter combined for 47 points as the Chargers won on the road Wednesday night, pulling into second place in the GPAC.

Sudmann and Slaughter shot a combined 7-for-8 from 3-point range, as the Chargers shot 58.3% from behind the arc, their highest three-point shooting percentage this season. The Jimmies, meanwhile, converted on just 30.5% of their 3-point shots.

Coming into the game, the Chargers ranked only seventh in the GPAC in 3-point shooting percentage (32.9).

In three of the four quarters Wednesday night, BCU shot over 40% from the field and over 50% from downtown. Late in the fourth quarter, the Chargers went on a 10-2 run to erase a 59-55 Jamestown lead to go ahead, 65-61.

Sudmann tallied 24 points, scoring 19 in the first half. She also contributed five rebounds and four assists. Slaughter nearly matched her totals with 23 points, four steals and six rebounds.

Madelyn Deitchler added 14 points, while Peyton Wingert had another dominate night in the paint, recording nine rebounds.

The Chargers won the paint battle by outscoring Jamestown 30-26. BC also scored more points off turnovers, besting the Jimmies 19-10.

Hannah DeMars and Kia Towers were the leading scorers for the Jimmies with 21 and 18 points, respectively. DeMars recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Morningside 87, Hastings 79

Sophia Peppers scored 31 points as Morningside outlasted Hastings in double overtime on the road Wednesday night.

Morningside took a five-point lead into the locker room at halftime, but the Broncos were able to erase that in the third and fourth quarters of play. Both teams' offense fell quiet during the first five-minute overtime period, scoring a combined 16 points in the period.

The Mustangs stepped up their offense again in what was eventually the final frame, posting the first stats of the second overtime period as Olivia Larsen netted a layup after Morningside pulled down a pair of offensive rebounds.

Larsen would also put up the next points for the Mustangs, sneaking in another layup. More than a scoreless minute later, Larsen would find Peppers for a three-pointer, giving the visitors a 75-68 advantage.

Hastings responded with its own three, with 2:10 to play, which Alexis Spier answered 20 seconds later. A pair of Bronco free throws were answered by Ella Wragge with 1:21 to go.

The Broncos put up a pair of layups, forcing a turnover in between, sending Peppers to the free throw line with less than 30 seconds on the clock. She would go on to sink both, giving Morningside an 83-77 lead with 24 seconds to go. Seven seconds later Peppers pulled down a rebound, getting fouled to send her to the line with 12 seconds left where she would net both again.

Hastings would make another layup, and send Peppers to the line again. The Exira, Iowa native repeated her previous two trips, walking away with a pair of makes, and pulling down a rebound as the buzzer sounded.

Peppers also led all players in rebounding, with 17 total boards and 13 on defense. Spier scored 19 points and had a game-high five assists.

Morningside improved to 11-6 overall and 6-5 in the GPAC.

Northwestern 80, Mount Marty 63

It was a tale of two halves for No. 15-ranked Northwestern Wednesday night in Yankton. After trailing at the half, the Red Raiders erupted for 46 second half points to leave with a 17-point victory, raising its record to 13-3 overall and 8-2 in the GPAC.

“After a slow start, we responded well in the third quarter,” head coach Kristin Rotert said. “We played with a lot more toughness and focus, especially on the defensive end. We were able to get out and run in transition and get some easy baskets.”

Senior Emilee Danner recorded her second double-double of the season, recording 15 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. Three other Raiders also scored in double figures: Hali Anderson (17); Molly Schany (15); and Maddie Jones (13).

After the teams traded buckets the entire first half, Mount Marty took a five-point lead with just a minute before intermission. Northwestern then scored the final four points of the quarter thanks to a lay-up and a pair of free throws from Jones, cutting the lead to at the break to 35-34.

Northwestern started the third quarter by scoring the first six points. Anderson would give Northwestern their first double digit lead of the game with a 3-point basket with six and a half minutes left in the third (47-37). Mount Marty would make what would be their final push of the game, bringing the deficit down to as few as three points, 48-45. But the Raiders took a seven-point advantage, 57-50, into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders continued their push into the final stanza, pushing their lead up to 19 points midway into the quarter. Northwestern outscored the Lancers 23-13 in the final quarter, part of their 46-point second half explosion to run away with the contest.

The Lancers fell to 5-13 overall and 2-10 GPAC.