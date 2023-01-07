Siouxland wrestling roundup: West Sioux, K-P place 4th, 5th at Falcons invitational

HAWARDEN, Iowa -- West Sioux finished fourth at its own invitational Saturday, behind three larger schools from South Dakota.

West Central of Hartford, S.D. won the meet with 298.5 points. Brookings, S.D. placed second with 204, and Sioux Falls Lincoln was third with 189 points.

West Sioux, which totaled 158 points, had two individual champions. At 145 pounds, junior Zac Finzen, 21-4, edged Conner Jacobson (Ridge View), 9-8. In the 285-pound finals, junior Keegan McMillan, 20-3, won in a fall over Gavin Pischke (West Central) at 2:55.

The Falcons, ranked 11th in Class IA the Iowa High School Athletic Association's most recent poll, also had two fourth-place finishers at the meet: Tyler Kennedy at 160 and Javier Mora at 170.

Kingsley-Pierson, ranked 18th in the IHSAA's Class IA poll, placed fifth at the West Sioux Invitational with 150 points.

Panthers senior Carson Seuntjens (Kingsley-Pierson) won the individual title at 132 pounds. Seuntjens, 19-2, defeated Eliot Ellenbecker (Sioux Falls Lincoln), 11-4. Two K-P wrestlers placed third: freshman Evan Jagodzinske at 106 pounds and freshman Gavin Wiig at 113 pounds. K-P's Tyler Orzechowski, Calvin Harvey and Josh Harvey placed fourth at 138, 145 and 152, respectively.

MOC-Floyd Valley finished sixth at the meet with 130 points. At 152 points, Dutchmen senior Kooper Huss lost in the title match by a fall at 1:46 to Chandler Carda (West Central). MOC-FV's Carter Peterson finished second at 170 pounds, losing to Israel Caldron (Brookings), 13-6.

The Dutchmen's Sterling Haack and Kipp Huss placed third at 160 and 183 pounds, respectively.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock placed seventh with 124 pounds. Lions' sophomore Levi Kramer, 7-1, won the title at 120 pounds over Turner Gordon (Sioux Falls Lincoln) in a 9-0 major decision.

CL/G-LR's Evan Kruger and Trevor Dieren finished second at 195 pounds and 220 pounds, respectively. Kruger lost by fall at 3:01 to Caleb Loehr (Brookings). James Olson (Brookings) won over Dieren in a fall at 5:26. The Lions' Ragen Hasche and Sam Christensen placed fourth at 126 and 285, respectively.

Ridge View placed eighth with 84 pounds and Cherokee was ninth with 62 points.

Cherokee's Gage Johnson and Carter Hautt placed fourth at 120 and 132 pounds, respectively.

GTRA Invitational

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley won the 10-team Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire Invitational Saturday.

In unofficial results, B-H/RV finished with 225 points, ahead of second-place Central Springs with 178.

Three other Journal circulation area teams competed at the meet. Akron-Westfield finished seventh with 111.5 points. Sibley-Ocheyedan was ninth with 70.5 points, and OA-BCIG was next with 68 points.

B-H/RV crowned three individual champions.

At 145 pounds, Nighthawks freshman Brock Mulder, 6-2, won the title over Dalton Tobin (North Union) 18-6, in a fall at 0:49. At 160, senior Zach Strubbe, 13-3, won in a 6-2 decision over Rory Prazak II (Central Springs).Senior Jace Mulder, 14-3, won the 182-pound title over Kaden Garner (Central Springs) in a fall at 1:27.

Three B-H/RV wrestlers also placed second. Kevin Quijada lost a 6-1 decision to Ethan Zaugg (West Bend-Mallard) in the 195-pound finals. At 220 pounds, Brennan Bollinger (North Union) won over B-V/RV's Reagan Maassen in a fall at 1:00. And, in the 285 final, Michael Block (Sibley-Ocheyedan) 22-2, Jr. won over the Nighthawks' Jesue Garcia in a fall at 1:39.

Three more Siouxland wrestlers won titles Saturday, including two from Akron-Westfield.

In the 113-pound first-place match, Akron-Westfield junior Cael Morrow, 20-1, defeated Caleb Swedin (GTRA), 10-3.

At 126 pounds, Westerner junior Jadyn Friedrichs, 21-1, won by forfeit over Angel Gasca (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley).

In the 138-pound first-place match, Sibley-Ocheyedan freshman Dawson Beyer, 20-4, won a 8-4 decision over Parker Duitsman (Estherville Lincoln Central).

Sheldon Duals

Storm Lake won two matches at the Sheldon Duals Saturday.

The Tornadoes defeated Sheldon/South O'Brien, 43-42, and Sioux Central 57-24.

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton prevailed over Sioux Central, 72-12, and Sheldon/South O'Brien, 60-21.

Sheldon/South O'Brien defeated Sioux Central, 54-18.