South Sioux City boys back to winning, enter state rankings for first time

South Sioux City’s boys basketball fortunes sagged in recent years.

After winning three Class B titles in four years, the Cardinals are 10 years removed from the 2013 title, eight years removed from their last winning season in 2015.

Nelson Wilson is trying to restore their glory.

The second-year coach has the Cardinals at 9-7 — they were 9-14 in his first season.

South Sioux reached the finals of the River Cities Conference tournament, beating Class B No. 3 Omaha Roncalli 69-62 at home, then losing 89-57 at No. 1 Omaha Skutt.

But after a week in which every ranked team in Class B but Skutt lost, the Cardinals are No. 8 in the Omaha World-Herald's rankings released Monday.

“It’s the whole culture thing,’’ Wilson said. “And just our guys understanding that you don't change culture in one season. It’s a progression thing. You know, the unfortunate thing for juniors and seniors, they're a part of the foundation and they won’t get to see the finished product until they're in college and they're coming back and they're looking back.

“But they're a huge part of why we're where we're at.”

The blowout loss stung his players. In the locker room, Wilson was hearing that being runner-up, or “second place” wasn’t want they wanted.

“That’s great to hear, right? But I also had to make those guys understand that South Sioux has not been in the position to play for the RCC championship in a long time. So to come from where we were at, even last season, to this season, that’s a huge compliment to the guys and in the work and the sacrifice they're willing to put in.”

The Cardinals have been led by seniors Anthony Earth, who’s averaging 21 points a game, and Manny Paul, who had 16 rebounds and 10 blocks in the Roncalli win.

South Sioux’s lineup got a boost as two starters are to come back last week from injuries. Carsten Calvillo, a senior, played Monday night at Hartington Cedar Catholic in a makeup game that is the final of Fremont Bergan’s holiday tournament. The Cardinals beat Cedar, the No. 2-ranked team in Class C-2, 57-54.

Xander Ardley Jr. was set to return to the lineup last Thursday, when South Sioux traveled to Elkhorn Mount Michael. The Knights tripped up the Cardinals, 57-52.

The Cardinals next play Feb. Thursday when they travel across the Veterans Memorial Bridge to face Sioux City West.