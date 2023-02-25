SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City are still alive for a berth in the state boys basketball tournament.

The Cardinals, who lost to Blair 68-56 in the Class B subdistrict finals on Tuesday, was one of four teams to reach the district finals as a wildcard. Teams earn points in the wildcard system through their records, strength of schedule and other factors.

South Sioux City (12-11) will play at Scottsbluff in the B-3 District Final at 6 p.m. (Central Time) Tuesday. The Cardinals are the No. 14 seed, while the Bearcats are No. 3.

The Nebraska Schools Activities Association released district final pairings for Class B, C1, C2, D1 and D2.

Wayne, which lost to Winnebago in the subdistrict finals on Thursday, also qualified as a wildcard in Class C1. The Blue Devils, the #10 seed, will play at Central City in the C1-7 District Final at 6 p.m. Monday.

Winnebago, which earned the #14 seed in Class C1, will play at Ashland-Greenwood in the C1-3 District Final at 7 p.m. Monday.

Wakefield, the #11 seed in Class C2, will travel to Tri County for the C2-6 District Final at 6 p,.m. Tuesday.

Hartington Cedar Catholic, the #4 seed in Class C2, will host #13 seed Yutan at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Bancroft-Rosalie, the #8 seed in Class D1, will play #9 seed Ansley-Litchfield, at Boone Central High School at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Wynot, the #3 seed in Class D2, will meet #14 seed Hay Springs in Ainsworth at 6 p.m. Monday.

The district final winners will advance to the state tournament in Lincoln, March 8-11.