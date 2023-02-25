SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Paige Horne climbed the rungs of the ladder Saturday afternoon and clipped a few strands of the basketball net as the crowd that had gathered below and around the basket voiced its approval.

It's a celebration that a veteran Scottsbluff team experienced again with a 65-44 win over South Sioux City in a District B-4 title game. The Bearcats, who have a combined nine juniors and seniors on the roster, are making the program's third state tournament appearance since 2020 and seventh in program history .

The Bearcats open tournament play on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"We're going down there to enjoy it but with a purpose," Bearcats interim coach Mike Burda said. "We want to enjoy it down (in Lincoln) but we also want to win some games."

That big-game experience was in comparison to a South Sioux City squad that has just one senior on the squad and played by behind from the opening basket of the matchup.

Anna Kelley hit five of her six 3-pointers in the first half to finish with a team-high 26 points. Horne and Payton Burda added 21 and 13 points, respectively, for the Bearcats (21-5), who have won 17 of their past 18 games.

Kelley had three of the Bearcats' five 3-pointers in the first quarter as and energized the home crowd as Scottsbluff raced out to a 20-14 lead.

"We came out swinging and were going for the knockout punch early on," Burda said. "I'm just happy with how hard we played."

Kelley hit two more 3-pointers in the second quarter.

"We kind of hoping they were going to have to miss at some point," South Sioux City coach Steve Selk said. "We told (the players) last week that (Scottsbluff) is an emotional team and when they get going, they are tough to stop when they do. (The Bearcats) played into the crowd and the atmosphere was great for a district final. Their hot start just got us down a little bit."

The Bearcats hit 10 3-pointers in the game overall, while the Cardinals did not make a shot from the perimeter. Freshman Bailee Durant led South Sioux City with 16 points, while senior Charlotte Coleman added nine points.

"We played tight at times and stood around a little too much at times on offense and didn't get our open looks that we've had before," Selk said.

Scottsbluff extended it's cushion to 14 points in the second quarter and took a 34-22 lead into the break.

"Going into half we thought we could have been up by more, but with the emotions of the game, you're going to miss shots," Burda said. "The girls came out a little tight but over the course of the game, they loosened up and broke it open."

The Bearcats led 43-28 roughly midway through the third quarter and then scored nine straight points as part of a 13-2 run to close out the frame, and for all purposes, the game.

"I told the girls that's the difference between a team that's been to the state tournament over the last few years versus us," Selk said. "We're trying to find our way back there. Learning to win is tough and Scottsbluff has that right now,

"They know how to get down there "

South Sioux City (44)

Emily Penne 1, Brooklyn Heineman 6, Bailee Durant 16, Izabelle Moret 3, Alianna Groves 3, Charlotte Coleman 9, Abbigail Aitken 6.

Scottsbluff (65):

Paige Horne 21, Taryn Spady 5, Anna Kelley 26, Payton Burda 13.