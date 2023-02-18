OMAHA -- The South Sioux City girls wrestling team stood on the verge of their second straight state championships Saturday.

Entering the championship matches at the state tournament in Omaha Saturday night, the Cardinals led with 97 points, 14 more than second-place Omaha Westside in the single-class girls tournament.

Results of the final matches were too late for The Journal's deadline for Sunday's print edition.

The Cardinals won the the inaugural Nebraska State Activities girls state team title last season. Seven South Sioux girls qualified for this week's state tournament.

With three wrestlers advancing to the finals, the Cardinals were on track to add to their team point totals.

Yohaly Quinones, the defending champion at 155, and Melissa De la Torre, the defending title holder at 235, were set to wrestle for another crown at the CHI Health Center Saturday night.

South Sioux City's Madelynn Bohnet also earned a title shot with a semifinal win by fall over Emily Hull of Scribner-Snyder in the semifinals at 105 Friday.

Quinones, who pinned Stormy Hampton of Millard South in the semifinals, was set to face Kalli Sutton of Lexington in the finals.

De la Torre, who won by fall over Abbey Dannelly of Millard South in the semifinals, was set to square off with Brythany Espino of Grand Island in the finals.

Another Cardinal defending champion, Jackie Zamora, lost to Claire Paasch of West Point-Beemer in the 190-pound semifinals.

The Cardinals additional state qualifiers -- Gloria Flores (100); Koral Carrillo-Paniagua (110) and Selena Zamora (135) -- also racked up points in the consolation rounds.

Two South Sioux City boys wrestlers lost in the Class B semfinals Friday, but remained in contention for top medals.

Sophomore Tony Palmer, who placed fourth at 170 last season, dropped his semifinal contest 14-11 to Cade Ziola of Omaha Scutt.

Juan Reyes, a returning Cardinal medalist at 113, lost his semifinal match 9-4 to Cadyn Boyle of Bennington.