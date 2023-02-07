An afternoon of one-upping ended with No. 1 up.

Top-ranked South Sioux City had the last laugh in a back-and-forth battle with No. 4 Grand Island Saturday in the District 1 girls wrestling tournament at Fremont.

A pin by senior Melissa De La Torre in the final match of the day was the fifth lead change in the last eight weights, swinging things back to the Cardinals for good in a three-point win.

“A good team race…man, that makes it fun, makes it exciting,” South Sioux City coach Evan Bohnet said. “I don’t think I’ve heard a gym louder in my life.”

His defending state champion Cardinals gave those in red plenty to shout about. Bohnet’s bunch qualified seven for state, including a trio of champions in De La Torre (235 pounds), Yohaly Quinones (155) and Selena Zamora (135).

And South Sioux City needed every one of their wins.

Grand Island led by one point (217-216) going into the medal round, and had the same cushion through the first six weights.

That’s when things got wild.

The fifth-ranked Zamora gave the lead to back the Cardinals with her second-period pin of Lluvia Fierro in the first of three head-to-head battle between the two teams atop the standings.

A pair of consolation wins by the Islanders would knot it at 233-233, then eventually give them another lead.

The two sides would trade pins in finals after that, the first coming from Quinones in the 155-pound final over Jayda Parker of Bellevue East, a meeting of the top two wrestlers in the NEWrestle rankings, respectively.

Ali Edwards re-established a Grand Island lead at 242-239 with her fall at 190 pounds. The third-ranked sophomore got a slap of the mat in the second period in a clash with No. 5 Jackie Zamora of South Sioux City.

The defending state champs had one more ace left up the sleeve, though.

De La Torre put third-ranked freshman Brythany Espino on her back and got the fall just past the midway point of the second period, one last jolt in a dizzying day.

“It’s always nice to trust a senior that’s been in those positions before,” Bohnet said. “Melissa’s able to shoulder the pressure. She just rolls right along with it. That’s part of that experience and part of that leadership.”

Bohnet pointed to his team’s depth – all 14 scored points on the weekend – as the difference.

“Every girl gets to celebrate that team victory,” he said. “And that’s pretty special.”