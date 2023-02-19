OMAHA -- The South Sioux City girls wrestling team brought home their second straight state team championship Saturday.

Two Cardinal wrestlers also earned individual champions during the state tournament in Omaha Saturday night.

South Sioux City finished with 109 team points, 20 more than second-place Omaha Westside in the single-class girls tournament.

The Cardinals won the the inaugural Nebraska State Activities girls state team title last season. Two individual champions on that team -- Yohaly Quinones and Melissa De la Torre -- won back-to-back titles Saturday night.

Quinones pinned Kalli Sutton of Lexington in the 155-pound finals. The senior finished with a 35-1 record.

De la Torre pinned Brythany Espino of Grand Island in the 235-pound finals. The senior finished the season 35-2.

South Sioux City's Madelynn Bohnet placed second at 105 pounds after losing by fall to Afftynn Stusse of Battle Creek in the finals Saturday night.

The Cardinals' Jackie Zamora, a 2022 champion, placed fifth at this year's tournament at 190 pounds.

Two South Sioux City boys also medaled during the Class B state tournament, winning a 10-5 decision over Cole Karlin of Beatrice Saturday.

Sophomore Tony Palmer won Saturday's third place match by pinning Rhett Cullers of Chadron. Palmer, who finished the season 38-2, placed fourth last year.

Juan Reyes, a returning Cardinal medalist at 113, also placed third at this year's tournament, lost his semifinal match 9-4 to Cadyn Boyle of Bennington. The senior finished 24-4.