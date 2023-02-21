SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City girls basketball team outlasted Blair 74-68 in double overtime in the Nebraska Class B-5 subdistrict finals Tuesday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.

Both the Cardinals (13-11) and Bears Blair (14-9) advance to the Nebraska Class B winner-take-all district finals Saturday.

The 16 teams in the district finals are Tuesday’s winners and eight wild-card teams taken from the point standings, which will determine the seeded pairings.

The Nebraska Schools Activities Association will announce the pairings and seedings on Wednesday.